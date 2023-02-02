HEARTS Museum hosts Fair featuring guns and ammo show

The HEARTS Veterans Museum of Texas is hosting its first gun and ammo show in conjunction with a Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 4. Proceeds will go to support veterans outreach programs and day to day operations. Private gun collectors will be selling several different types of firearms, collectibles and military memorabilia. Buyers must present valid identification to prove they are over 18 years of age.
Representatives from the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Eastex Marine Corps Detachment League, Veterans Land Board and the HEARTS Museum will be at the event to provide information about veterans services. Concessions will also be available.
Zeroed In Ammo will feature all new brass ammo in a wide range of calibers from handguns to rifles. Co-owner Jason Hernandez will be on hand to offer information and take orders for customizable semi-automatic rifles. The company is a licensed Federal Firearms Manufacturer with a long term goal of building a factory to manufacture ammunition and long range rifles to be tested at their 500 acre ranch and range in Trinity.
Outreach Coordinator Anthony Navarro will be at the event to represent the Veterans Land Board (VLB). VLB prides itself on being able to host resource fairs that have become known as one-stop shops for Veterans and other military members.
“Resource fairs are a collaboration among many organizations that have the same passion as the VLB when it comes to serving our veterans. Each participating organization will take on various roles. We consider our events to be a success even if they only reach one person. Thankfully the people in the communities we serve are always willing to make sure that all of our events are successful,” said Navarro.
Navarro oversees 30 counties in Southeast Texas. His main agenda is to make sure that all veterans, military members, and their families are aware of their benefits with their state agency. He spends most of his time hosting resource fairs on behalf of the VLB or attending community events to spread the word about the VLB.veterans services.
“My favorite part of my position is being able to help our veterans learn more about VLB benefits we offer. It is always great to receive a call back from a veteran that you helped with an outside resource. Getting feedback is just one part of my job. I cover a large area of East Texas, from Houston to Beaumont up to Tyler, Texas,” said Navarro.
Texas has always supported its Veterans in return for their military service. In the early days, it was in the form of land given by the state for military service during the Texas Revolution. In 1946, this tradition was formally recognized with the creation of the VLB to administer benefits exclusively for Texas veterans.
Since then, the VLB has continued to expand the programs and services available to Texas veterans, military members and their families. The VLB offers loans that finance land, homes and home improvements.
The VLB is in the process of completing its tenth long-term care home in Texas. The homes provide affordable, long-term care for Texas Veterans, their spouses and Gold Star parents.
Each facility is designed to enhance the quality of life for the men and women who have served our country. The cost is subsidized by the VA and also covers medications. They offer highly specialized care with a Memory Care Unit at each home.
Private and semi private rooms are available and the facilities feature beautifully landscaped and secure courtyards.
The VLB oversees four Texas State Veterans Cemeteries where honorably discharged veterans and members of the U.S. Military can be interred free of charge. They also help preserve the life history of veterans through their Voices of Veterans Oral History Program.
For more information about VLB, visit their site at https://vlb.texas.gov.
