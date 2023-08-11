Gal Gadot is one of those movie stars who feels like the perfect fit for a spy adventure. She’s got action movie experience, she carries a worldly air, and she definitely looks the part of a cool, globe-hopping secret agent woman. That, plus the presence of writer Greg Rucka (“The Old Guard”) was enough to make “Heart of Stone” an intriguing prospect from the beginning. With a story by Rucka, Gadot in the leading role, and a supporting cast that includes Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, it felt like the kind of action film that would have what it takes to hold our attention, if not outright captivate us.
Sadly, while the ingredients are certainly there, and there are things about “Heart of Stone” that work, the new film from director Tom Harper (“The Aeronauts”) instead plays like a series of increasingly frustrating half-measures. The entertainment value is there, as is the star power, but the film never quite digs deep enough into any particular element to make an impact. The result is a slick action film that never has, well…heart
Gadot is Rachel Stone, an MI6 agent who specializes in computer work and is never supposed to be in the field. But when an operation goes wrong, Stone reveals to us as an audience that she actually is a highly trained, highly effective field agent, just not for MI6. Stone is in fact working for the Charter, a global spy network whose every move is governed by a quantum computer known as the Heart, a machine so powerful that it has the ability to predict just about anything with near-certainty, and thus prove to be a world-changer in the right hands. Naturally, that means that all the wrong hands want the Heart too, including a mysterious hacker named Keya (Bhatt) who’s already gotten in the heads of Stone and her team.
The rest of the movie is thus a race for control of this quantum computer and all that it represents, with a few spy movie twists and turns thrown in along the way, and plenty of setpieces, including a car chase in Portugal and a shootout in Senegal, to name just two.
While nothing stands out as especially remarkable about these narrative choices – particularly in a year that’s given us action movie gold like “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” – there’s still plenty of entertainment value to be had. Rucka’s scripting is smooth and efficient, with just the right amount of comedic quipping sprinkled in. Harper’s direction is assured and capable, and of course Gadot knows how to carry an action sequence.
The problem comes when you drill down just a little bit into the emotional core that’s supposed to be there in the center of the film. Stone, despite years of working for this secretive agency, is a little rebellious, in that she forms attachments where she shouldn’t, gets emotional when she needs to be cold, and maybe even trusts a little too easily. That’s fodder for a solid bit of psychological push and pull as she must try to find the right balance between emotional connection and tactical efficiency, and occasionally the film remembers this and delivers something that makes an impact, but overall, there’s just not enough there to ever make this click.
Then there’s the theme of power and who wields it, as exemplified by the Heart itself. Naturally, the narrative is more complicated than just good guys protecting the Heart and bad guys trying to steal it, and that means there’s an undercurrent running through the film that suggests big questions about the responsibility for such things, particularly in the age of AI. Again, though, other recent action films (see “Mission: Impossible” yet again) have done it better, and the film never fully commits to exploring these ethical dilemmas. It’s all very surface-level, and while that works for the action sequences, it means that the stakes of the plot always feel just a little too superficial.
All of this means that, despite lots of polish, “Heart of Stone” winds up forgettable. It’s not the worst action movie you’ll see this year, and in fact it’s a fairly pleasant way to kill a couple of hours on the couch, but it could have been so much more.
‘Heart of Stone’ is now streaming on Netflix.
