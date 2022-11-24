Hearn achieves CCIM, ALC designation

Huntsville resident JC Hearn with Homeland Properties has received certifications as a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and Accredited Land Consultant (ALC).
The designations are awarded by the CCIM Institute. He was able to complete the program in six months, what usually takes four to five years.
“I am honored to have received these certifications because there is a limited number of individuals in this area with these designations.” Hearn said, “I am also a Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE).”
The CCIM certifications means that Hearn has completed advanced course work in financial and market analysis, demonstrated extensive experience in the commercial real estate industry, and set for a six-hour comprehensive exam.
“The ALC certification is earned through the Realtors Land Institute,” said Hearn, “and means I have experience in agricultural land, timberland, ranches, recreational properties or vacant land for development.”
The Realtors Land Institute website outlines that the most prestigious, most experienced and highest performing land sales experts received this certification.
“There are only 200 individuals world wide who have both these certifications, and he is eager to offer these services to the community,” Hearn said.
Hearn said he moved to Huntsville in 2003 and considers it home. He is married and has three beautiful children and is active in a local church. His philosophy is “to treat people right by being honest.”
Hearn can be reached at JCHearn@HomeLandProp.com or 936-581-4049.
