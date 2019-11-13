Restaurant Inspections

The score for each establishment represents a grading scale of; 100-90 is considered an A, 89-80 is considered a B , 79-71 is a C (when any restaurant scores a 70 or below a Re-inspection is required) and 70 and below is an F. Daycare and childcare center inspections are not based off of a grading scale.

7 Leguas Mexican Grill

Score: 79 — 2050 11th St.

Improper cold hold. Double stacking of product inside reach-in cooler. Sanitizer tested too weak. Floor drain inside dishwashing area not working property with standing water observed. Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain food handler certificate. Correct prep and 7 day expiration date is needed on all product held longer than 24 hours. 2019 Health permit must be posted for public view. Wipes must be stored properly inside sanitizer bucket. Product must be covered inside reach-in cooler to prevent cross-contamination. Venthood filters need to be cleaned.

Bahama Bucks

Score: 98 — 193 I-45 South #F

Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain food handler certificate.

Bennie J’s Smoke Pit LLC

Score: 100 — 621 9th St.

No critical violations observed.

Carbonero

Score: 94 — 1524 11th Street #A

Improper cold hold. Sanitizer tested too strong.

Children's House, The

Score: N/A — 906 11th St.

Carpet inside 2's room needs to be cleaned.

China House

Score: 93 — 2105 Sam Houston Ave.

Melted plastic strainer with ready-to-eat noodles needs to be replaced. Sanitizer tested too strong. Dust needs to be cleaned on ceiling, top of equipment and around venthood. Both reach-in cooler and top of steam table needs to be cleaned. Floor inside kitchen and under all equipment needs to be cleaned.

CVS Pharmacy #2

Score: 97 — 2421 Sam Houston Ave.

2019 Health Permit must be posted for public view. Racks inside reach-in cooler need to be cleaned

CVS Pharmacy #6655

Score: 96 — 1569 11th Street

Paper towels are needed inside restroom for handsink. Restroom floor and Milk reach-in cooler needs to be cleaned. Expired Milk and pre-packaged snacks pulled and discarded.

Denny's

Score: 88 — 3016 Hwy 30 West

Improper cold hold. Pre-cooked product must be stored above all raw product Cutting board and top of steam table needs to be cleaned Multiple gnats observed inside kitchen prep area Open employee drinks and food stored on top of prep table Steam table, countertop below flat grill, and floors under equipment need to be cleaned. Counter under microwave and prep coolers need to be cleaned. Missing ceiling tile from roof leak needs to be replaced.

Double Daves Pizzaworks

Score: 100 — 3011 Hwy 30 West #205

No critical violations observed.

El Patio Kitchen

Score: 96 — 1901 Sycamore

Improper cold hold. Top shelf above steam table needs to be cleaned.

Elkins Lake Clubhouse

Score: 95 — 632 Cherry Hills

Expired Chicken Salad pulled from prep cooler. Live roach observed inside kitchen/prep area. Microwave and bottom shelf by reach-in warmer needs to be cleaned. Side of equipment and racks inside walk-in cooler need to be cleaned.

EZ Food Mart

Score: 86 — 7005 Hwy 75 South

Soda nozzles need to be cleaned and sanitized. Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain food handler certificate. Packaged ice bags out for self serve must be provided with store labels. Paper towels must be provided at handsink. Evidence of smoking observed inside store. Both handsinks and floor in front of handsink need to be cleaned. Back storage area needs to be cleaned and extra equipment removed. Mop sink needs to be cleaned. Expired Core Milk pulled from reach-in cooler and discarded.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriot

Score: 90 — 136 Ravenwood Village Dr.

Improper cold hold. Certified Food Manager certification is needed. Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain food handler certificate. Product pulled from freezer should show 7 day expiration date. Expired Milk pulled from reach-in cooler and Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted for public view.

Faith Kids Preschool

Score: N/A — 2407 Sam Houston

Outlet needs to have proper cover inside 2 year old room. ∙Safety straps are needed in feeding chair inside 1 year old room ∙Dented can pulled from dry storage room ∙Improper cold hold in reach-in cooler inside 2 year old room ∙Microwave and oven needs to be cleaned inside kitchen ∙Soap must be provided at handsink inside kitchen ∙Playground area needs to be mowed.

Family Dollar Store #11734

Score: 95 — 624 11th Street

2019 Health permit must be posted for public view ∙Water must be stored 6 inches off the floor ∙Shelves inside reach-in cooler need to be cleaned ∙Expired product pulled from reach-in cooler.

Family Dollar Store # 2498

Score: 98 1524 11th Street #H

∙Racks inside reach-in coolers need to be cleaned ∙Expired lunch meat pulled from reach-in cooler.

Fatboys MFU

Score: 100 — 1110 Ave. M

No critical violations observed.

Focused Post Acute Care

Score: 100 — 1302 Nottingham St.

∙No critical violations observed.

H.I.S.D. High School

Score: 100 — 515 E. FM 2821

∙No critical violations observed.

Huntsville Exxon

Score: 97 — 558 IH-45 South

Slushy machine nozzles need to be cleaned.

Huntsville Health Care

Score: 92 — 2628 Milam St

Expired Soup pulled from walk-in cooler Center ∙Person in Charge must be present at all times during inspection ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain food handler certificate ∙Cooked prepared product held longer than 24 hours must show proper prep and 7 day expiration date ∙2019 Health permit must be posted for public view ∙Paper towels must be provided at handsink at all times ∙Multiple flies observed inside kitchen/prep area ∙Floor needs to be cleaned under and behind all equipment. Wall needs to be cleaned behind cooking equipment. ∙Light out inside venthood needs to be replaced ∙Mop sink area needs to be cleaned ∙Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted for public view.

Lexington Center, The

Score: 100 — 679 IH-45 South

∙No critical violations observed.

Mr. Z's Mart

Score: 83 — 3003 HWY 30 West

∙Improper cold hold ∙Soda nozzles need to be cleaned and sanitizer cup tested too weak ∙Food Handler Certifications must be available on site at all times ∙Ice bags need to be labeled ∙Thermometer is needed inside Monster reach-in cooler ∙Hot water and paper towels must be available at the handsink ∙Product must be stored off the floor inside walk-in cooler ∙Toilet inside restroom needs to be flushed and cleaned ∙Expired product pulled from shelves and a first aid kit must be available on site.

Papa Keith's #2/Deli

Score: 100 — 563 I-45 South

∙No critical violations observed.

Papa Keith's #10

Score: 94 — 115 I-45 North

∙Soda nozzles need to be cleaned ∙Sanitizer cup tested too strong.

Pita Pit

Score: 100 — 2100 Sam Houston Ave # A

∙No critical violations observed.

Primos

Score: 83 — 500 I-45 North

∙Sanitizer bucket tested too weak ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Consumer advisories must be available inside the menus ∙Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date ∙Handsink is used for handwashing only ∙Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination ∙All utensils must be stored properly ∙Bottom of prep cooler and floor inside walk-in cooler needs to be cleaned ∙Light out inside venthood needs to be replaced ∙Equipment not being used needs to be removed from establishment ∙Expired bread pulled from counter top.

S.H.S.U. NGL Starbucks

Score: 98 — 2008 Avenue J

∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification.

S.H.S.U. Stadium Concession

Score: 100 — 500 Bowers Street

∙No critical violations observed.

Second Baptist Preschool

Score: N/A — 2517 Sam Houston Ave

∙No critical violations observed.

Senior Center of Walker

Score: 100 — 340 F HWY 75 North

∙No critical violations observed County.

Smiley's Express

Score: 94 — 266 FM 247 # A

∙Product must be stored properly to prevent cross-contamination ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Floor drain needs to be cleaned.

Subway #3

Score: 90 — 901 11th Street

∙Improper cold hold ∙Certified Food Manager Certification is needed ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Thermometer is needed inside walk-in cooler ∙Certified Food Manager Certification and Placard must be posted for public view.

Subway #4

Score: 97 — 601 SH 75 North # A

∙Food Handler Certification must be available on site at all times ∙Certified Food Manager Certification must be posted for public view and all paperwork must be available during inspections.

Taco Bell #1

Score: 95 — 2103 Sam Houston

∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Hot water and paper towels must be available at the handsink at all times ∙Certified Food Manager Certification must be posted for public view.

Taqueria La Esperanza

Score: 86 — 123 Avenue M

∙Improper cooling ∙Improper cold hold ∙Sanitizer bucket needs to be labeled ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Hot and cold water must be available inside the mobile unit ∙Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination.

TCK's Learning & Dev. Center

Score: N/A — 219 HWY 190 East

∙No critical violations observed.

The Big E-Z

Score: 84 — 2707 Sam Houston Ave

∙Improper hot hold ∙Dishwasher and sanitizer bucket tested too weak ∙Sanitizer bucket needs to be labeled ∙Certified Food Manager Certification is needed ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Utensils must be stored properly ∙Bottom of 2 door reach-in freezer and bar handsink needs to be cleaned ∙Certified Food Manager Certification must be posted for public view.

The Patio Café

Score: 97 — 1115 University Avenue

∙Handsink must be used for handwashing only ∙Handsink needs to be cleaned.

Treehouse School, The

Score: N/A — 679 Cline Street

∙No critical violations observed.

Wendy's #2 (Pilot Travel Center)

Score: 91 — 639 State Highway 75 North

∙Improper cold hold ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Multiple flies observed inside kitchen ∙Kitchen floor, bottom of raw meat cooler and venthood filters need to be cleaned ∙Venthood needs to be cleaned from grease build up ∙Certified Food Manager Certification and placard needs to be posted for public view.

Zach's Bistro, Inc

Score: 88 — 1304 15th Street

∙Employees must wash hands when changing tasks ∙Gloves must be used when handling ready-to-eat foods ∙Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date ∙Paper towels must be available at the handsink ∙Door to mobile must remain closed or a screen must be added to prevent cross-contamination and pest entry ∙Floors need to be cleaned.

Zipp Zapp

Score: 86 — 525 11th Street

∙Improper cold hold ∙Soda nozzles and inside of the microwave need to be cleaned ∙Walk-in cooler must be working properly so the product can maintain proper temperature ∙Bleach test strips must be available to properly test sanitizer ∙Counter top with microwave needs to be repaired ∙Ceiling tiles need to be replaced ∙Expired product was pulled from shelves.

RE-INSPECTIONS

2 Friends & Chef Italian Kitchen

Score: 84 — 141 I-45

∙Sandwich press still needs to be cleaned and sanitizer must be available before and during prep ∙Certified Food Manager certification is still needed ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain food handler certification ∙Prepared product held longer than 24 hours must show proper prep and expiration date ∙Health permit must provide correct owner information ∙Paper towel dispenser still not working properly. ∙Insects observed inside kitchen ∙Food must be stored inside proper container to prevent cross-contamination ∙Certified Food Manager certification still needs to be posted for public view. Expired sandwiches pulled from reach-in.

Tags

Recommended for you