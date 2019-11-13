The score for each establishment represents a grading scale of; 100-90 is considered an A, 89-80 is considered a B , 79-71 is a C (when any restaurant scores a 70 or below a Re-inspection is required) and 70 and below is an F. Daycare and childcare center inspections are not based off of a grading scale.
7 Leguas Mexican Grill
Score: 79 — 2050 11th St.
Improper cold hold. Double stacking of product inside reach-in cooler. Sanitizer tested too weak. Floor drain inside dishwashing area not working property with standing water observed. Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain food handler certificate. Correct prep and 7 day expiration date is needed on all product held longer than 24 hours. 2019 Health permit must be posted for public view. Wipes must be stored properly inside sanitizer bucket. Product must be covered inside reach-in cooler to prevent cross-contamination. Venthood filters need to be cleaned.
Bahama Bucks
Score: 98 — 193 I-45 South #F
Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain food handler certificate.
Bennie J’s Smoke Pit LLC
Score: 100 — 621 9th St.
No critical violations observed.
Carbonero
Score: 94 — 1524 11th Street #A
Improper cold hold. Sanitizer tested too strong.
Children's House, The
Score: N/A — 906 11th St.
Carpet inside 2's room needs to be cleaned.
China House
Score: 93 — 2105 Sam Houston Ave.
Melted plastic strainer with ready-to-eat noodles needs to be replaced. Sanitizer tested too strong. Dust needs to be cleaned on ceiling, top of equipment and around venthood. Both reach-in cooler and top of steam table needs to be cleaned. Floor inside kitchen and under all equipment needs to be cleaned.
CVS Pharmacy #2
Score: 97 — 2421 Sam Houston Ave.
2019 Health Permit must be posted for public view. Racks inside reach-in cooler need to be cleaned
CVS Pharmacy #6655
Score: 96 — 1569 11th Street
Paper towels are needed inside restroom for handsink. Restroom floor and Milk reach-in cooler needs to be cleaned. Expired Milk and pre-packaged snacks pulled and discarded.
Denny's
Score: 88 — 3016 Hwy 30 West
Improper cold hold. Pre-cooked product must be stored above all raw product Cutting board and top of steam table needs to be cleaned Multiple gnats observed inside kitchen prep area Open employee drinks and food stored on top of prep table Steam table, countertop below flat grill, and floors under equipment need to be cleaned. Counter under microwave and prep coolers need to be cleaned. Missing ceiling tile from roof leak needs to be replaced.
Double Daves Pizzaworks
Score: 100 — 3011 Hwy 30 West #205
No critical violations observed.
El Patio Kitchen
Score: 96 — 1901 Sycamore
Improper cold hold. Top shelf above steam table needs to be cleaned.
Elkins Lake Clubhouse
Score: 95 — 632 Cherry Hills
Expired Chicken Salad pulled from prep cooler. Live roach observed inside kitchen/prep area. Microwave and bottom shelf by reach-in warmer needs to be cleaned. Side of equipment and racks inside walk-in cooler need to be cleaned.
EZ Food Mart
Score: 86 — 7005 Hwy 75 South
Soda nozzles need to be cleaned and sanitized. Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain food handler certificate. Packaged ice bags out for self serve must be provided with store labels. Paper towels must be provided at handsink. Evidence of smoking observed inside store. Both handsinks and floor in front of handsink need to be cleaned. Back storage area needs to be cleaned and extra equipment removed. Mop sink needs to be cleaned. Expired Core Milk pulled from reach-in cooler and discarded.
Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriot
Score: 90 — 136 Ravenwood Village Dr.
Improper cold hold. Certified Food Manager certification is needed. Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain food handler certificate. Product pulled from freezer should show 7 day expiration date. Expired Milk pulled from reach-in cooler and Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted for public view.
Faith Kids Preschool
Score: N/A — 2407 Sam Houston
Outlet needs to have proper cover inside 2 year old room. ∙Safety straps are needed in feeding chair inside 1 year old room ∙Dented can pulled from dry storage room ∙Improper cold hold in reach-in cooler inside 2 year old room ∙Microwave and oven needs to be cleaned inside kitchen ∙Soap must be provided at handsink inside kitchen ∙Playground area needs to be mowed.
Family Dollar Store #11734
Score: 95 — 624 11th Street
2019 Health permit must be posted for public view ∙Water must be stored 6 inches off the floor ∙Shelves inside reach-in cooler need to be cleaned ∙Expired product pulled from reach-in cooler.
Family Dollar Store # 2498
Score: 98 1524 11th Street #H
∙Racks inside reach-in coolers need to be cleaned ∙Expired lunch meat pulled from reach-in cooler.
Fatboys MFU
Score: 100 — 1110 Ave. M
No critical violations observed.
Focused Post Acute Care
Score: 100 — 1302 Nottingham St.
∙No critical violations observed.
H.I.S.D. High School
Score: 100 — 515 E. FM 2821
∙No critical violations observed.
Huntsville Exxon
Score: 97 — 558 IH-45 South
Slushy machine nozzles need to be cleaned.
Huntsville Health Care
Score: 92 — 2628 Milam St
Expired Soup pulled from walk-in cooler Center ∙Person in Charge must be present at all times during inspection ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain food handler certificate ∙Cooked prepared product held longer than 24 hours must show proper prep and 7 day expiration date ∙2019 Health permit must be posted for public view ∙Paper towels must be provided at handsink at all times ∙Multiple flies observed inside kitchen/prep area ∙Floor needs to be cleaned under and behind all equipment. Wall needs to be cleaned behind cooking equipment. ∙Light out inside venthood needs to be replaced ∙Mop sink area needs to be cleaned ∙Certified Food Manager certificate must be posted for public view.
Lexington Center, The
Score: 100 — 679 IH-45 South
∙No critical violations observed.
Mr. Z's Mart
Score: 83 — 3003 HWY 30 West
∙Improper cold hold ∙Soda nozzles need to be cleaned and sanitizer cup tested too weak ∙Food Handler Certifications must be available on site at all times ∙Ice bags need to be labeled ∙Thermometer is needed inside Monster reach-in cooler ∙Hot water and paper towels must be available at the handsink ∙Product must be stored off the floor inside walk-in cooler ∙Toilet inside restroom needs to be flushed and cleaned ∙Expired product pulled from shelves and a first aid kit must be available on site.
Papa Keith's #2/Deli
Score: 100 — 563 I-45 South
∙No critical violations observed.
Papa Keith's #10
Score: 94 — 115 I-45 North
∙Soda nozzles need to be cleaned ∙Sanitizer cup tested too strong.
Pita Pit
Score: 100 — 2100 Sam Houston Ave # A
∙No critical violations observed.
Primos
Score: 83 — 500 I-45 North
∙Sanitizer bucket tested too weak ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Consumer advisories must be available inside the menus ∙Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date ∙Handsink is used for handwashing only ∙Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination ∙All utensils must be stored properly ∙Bottom of prep cooler and floor inside walk-in cooler needs to be cleaned ∙Light out inside venthood needs to be replaced ∙Equipment not being used needs to be removed from establishment ∙Expired bread pulled from counter top.
S.H.S.U. NGL Starbucks
Score: 98 — 2008 Avenue J
∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification.
S.H.S.U. Stadium Concession
Score: 100 — 500 Bowers Street
∙No critical violations observed.
Second Baptist Preschool
Score: N/A — 2517 Sam Houston Ave
∙No critical violations observed.
Senior Center of Walker
Score: 100 — 340 F HWY 75 North
∙No critical violations observed County.
Smiley's Express
Score: 94 — 266 FM 247 # A
∙Product must be stored properly to prevent cross-contamination ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Floor drain needs to be cleaned.
Subway #3
Score: 90 — 901 11th Street
∙Improper cold hold ∙Certified Food Manager Certification is needed ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Thermometer is needed inside walk-in cooler ∙Certified Food Manager Certification and Placard must be posted for public view.
Subway #4
Score: 97 — 601 SH 75 North # A
∙Food Handler Certification must be available on site at all times ∙Certified Food Manager Certification must be posted for public view and all paperwork must be available during inspections.
Taco Bell #1
Score: 95 — 2103 Sam Houston
∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Hot water and paper towels must be available at the handsink at all times ∙Certified Food Manager Certification must be posted for public view.
Taqueria La Esperanza
Score: 86 — 123 Avenue M
∙Improper cooling ∙Improper cold hold ∙Sanitizer bucket needs to be labeled ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Hot and cold water must be available inside the mobile unit ∙Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination.
TCK's Learning & Dev. Center
Score: N/A — 219 HWY 190 East
∙No critical violations observed.
The Big E-Z
Score: 84 — 2707 Sam Houston Ave
∙Improper hot hold ∙Dishwasher and sanitizer bucket tested too weak ∙Sanitizer bucket needs to be labeled ∙Certified Food Manager Certification is needed ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Utensils must be stored properly ∙Bottom of 2 door reach-in freezer and bar handsink needs to be cleaned ∙Certified Food Manager Certification must be posted for public view.
The Patio Café
Score: 97 — 1115 University Avenue
∙Handsink must be used for handwashing only ∙Handsink needs to be cleaned.
Treehouse School, The
Score: N/A — 679 Cline Street
∙No critical violations observed.
Wendy's #2 (Pilot Travel Center)
Score: 91 — 639 State Highway 75 North
∙Improper cold hold ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification ∙Multiple flies observed inside kitchen ∙Kitchen floor, bottom of raw meat cooler and venthood filters need to be cleaned ∙Venthood needs to be cleaned from grease build up ∙Certified Food Manager Certification and placard needs to be posted for public view.
Zach's Bistro, Inc
Score: 88 — 1304 15th Street
∙Employees must wash hands when changing tasks ∙Gloves must be used when handling ready-to-eat foods ∙Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date ∙Paper towels must be available at the handsink ∙Door to mobile must remain closed or a screen must be added to prevent cross-contamination and pest entry ∙Floors need to be cleaned.
Zipp Zapp
Score: 86 — 525 11th Street
∙Improper cold hold ∙Soda nozzles and inside of the microwave need to be cleaned ∙Walk-in cooler must be working properly so the product can maintain proper temperature ∙Bleach test strips must be available to properly test sanitizer ∙Counter top with microwave needs to be repaired ∙Ceiling tiles need to be replaced ∙Expired product was pulled from shelves.
RE-INSPECTIONS
2 Friends & Chef Italian Kitchen
Score: 84 — 141 I-45
∙Sandwich press still needs to be cleaned and sanitizer must be available before and during prep ∙Certified Food Manager certification is still needed ∙Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain food handler certification ∙Prepared product held longer than 24 hours must show proper prep and expiration date ∙Health permit must provide correct owner information ∙Paper towel dispenser still not working properly. ∙Insects observed inside kitchen ∙Food must be stored inside proper container to prevent cross-contamination ∙Certified Food Manager certification still needs to be posted for public view. Expired sandwiches pulled from reach-in.
