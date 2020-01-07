The score for each establishment represents a grading scale of; 100-90 is considered an A, 89-80 is considered a B , 79-71 is a C (when any restaurant scores a 70 or below a Re-inspection is required) and 70 and below is an F. Daycare and childcare center inspections are not based off of a grading scale.
Amazing Favor African Palace
Score: 78 — 202 E HWY 190
• Expired and molded product pulled and discarded
• All receipts must be available during inspection at all times ·Discolored product was pulled from reach-in cooler and discarded.
• All utensils must be stored properly.
• All product packaged and out for self-serve must be provided with proper labels.
• Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date.
• Multiple flies and gnats observed inside kitchen.
• All personal items must be stored properly to prevent cross-contamination.
• All non-food graded equipment and supplies must be removed from the kitchen to prevent cross-contamination.
• All bulk products must be labeled.
• Floor and counter tops inside kitchen, blue shelf where flour product is stored and bottom of Coca-Cola cooler need to be cleaned.
• Yellow truck and equipment not being used needs to be removed from establishment.
Best Catch Fish and Seafood
Score: 100 — 1798 HWY 30 East
Brookshire Bros. - Bakery
Score: 100 – 2601 11th Street
·No critical violations observed
Brookshire Bros. - Deli
Score: 97 – 2601 11th Street
• Improper hot holding
Brookshire Bros. - Produce
Score: 94 – 2601 11th Street
• Chemical spray bottle tested too strong
• Chlorine test strips are needed
• Expired product pulled from reach-in cooler
Chinese Wok
Score: 84 – 2806 Sam Houston Ave
·Improper cooling
·Improper cold hold
·4 hour holding time must be used for product held at room temperature
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
·Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date
·Employees personal items must be stored properly to prevent cross-contamination
·Scoop with handle is needed for dipping sauce out of large container
·Floor in kitchen and prep area, floor inside walk-in freezer and outside of equipment needs to be cleaned
City Hall Café and Pie Bar
Score: 95 – 1421 Sam Houston Ave
·Improper cold hold
·Product must be stored properly to prevent cross-contamination
·Product must be thawed under cold running water or inside a cooler
Costa Del Sol Food Truck
Score: 90 – 505 11th Street #A
·Certified Food Manager Certification must be available
·Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date
·Therometer is needed inside white reach-in cooler
·Live roach observed inside Mobile Food Unit
·All product must be stored off the floor and dirty dishes stored outside needs to be washed, rinsed and sanitized
·Floor and shelves inside building need to be cleaned
·Certified Food Manager Certification must be posted for public view at all times
Deluxe Tapioca
Score: 98 – 2038 Sam Houston Ave #A
·Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date
El Gordo Taqueria
Score: 86 – 611 11th Street
·Expired product pulled from black reach-in cooler and discarded
·Sanitizer bucket tested too weak
·All chemical spray bottles must be labeled
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
·A vaild Health Permit must be posted for public view at all times
·Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination
Falco's C Store
Score: 95 – 1901 Sycamore Ave
·Improper cold hold
·Thermometer is needed inside small reach-in cooler
Farmhouse Care
Score: 87 – 1325 University Ave
·Expired product pulled from walk-in cooler
·Sanitizer bucket tested too weak
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
·Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date
·Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination
·All scoops must be provided with a handle
·Racks inside Coca Cola cooler and sides of ice machine need to be cleaned
Five Guys Burgers & Fries
Score: 100 – 255 South Interstate 45 #F
·No critical violations observed
Gods Precious Cargo
Score: 98 – 719 10th Street
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
H.E.B. Bakery & Deli
Score: 91 – 1702 11th Street
·Improper cold hold
·Fruit wash tested too weak
·All handsinks must have adequate water pressure for proper handwashing
·Light out inside venthood needs to be replaced
Hampton Inn & Suites
Score: 92 – 120 Ravenwood Village Drive
·Improper cold hold
·Certified Food Manager Certification must be available at all times
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
·All product must be stored off the floor
Hartz Chicken Buffet
Score: 90 – 3020 West HWY 30
·Improper cooling
·Improper hot hold
·Sanitizer buckets tested too strong
·Filter machine area, floor inside storage room and bottom of reach-in freezer and raw cooler need to be cleaned
Head Start
Score: N/A – 125 FM 980
·Wall paper in Red Rose room needs to be repaired or replaced
·Improper cold hold
Highway Food Store
Score: 92 – 269 HWY 75 North
·Sanitizer tested too strong
·Ice bags must be labeled with store information
·All product must be stored off the floor
·Microwave and floor inside storage area need to be cleaned
·Expired product pulled from walk-in cooler
Huntsville Food Mart #1
Score: 92 – 2309 Lake Road
·Tongs used for Pickles need to be cleaned
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
·Ice bags need to be labeled with store information
·Expired product pulled from reach-in cooler
Huntsville Food Mart #2
Score: 95 – 120 Highway 30 East
·Sanitizer bucket tested too weak
·Flies observed inside store
·Floor needs to be cleaned under and around equipment
Jack-In-The-Box #1 (678)
Score: 94 – 2251 Sam Houston Ave
·4 hour holding time must be available for product held at room temperature
·Wall by back handsink and floor underneath fryer needs to be repaired
·Salt shaker shelf and floor inside walk-in cooler and underneath equipment needs to be cleaned
Kroger Deli & Bakery
Score: 94 – 223 IH-45 South
·Certified Food Manager Certification must be available at all times
·Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date
·Venthood needs to be cleaned
·Certified Food Manager Certification and Placard must be posted for public view at all times
Kroger Starbucks
Score: 95 – 223 IH-45 South
·Certified Food Manager Certification must be available at all times
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
·Certified Food Manager Certification must be posted for public view at all times
Mama Juanita's
Score: 86 – 154 I-45 South
·Expired product pulled from walk-in cooler
·Product must be stored properly to prevent cross-contamination
·When changing tasks, employees must wash hands and apply new pair of gloves
·Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date
·Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination
·All utensils must be stored properly
·Floor in prep area, floor in walk-in cooler, outside door of reach-in freezer and reach-in cooler need to be cleaned
McDonald's #1 - #2868
Score: 95 – 2719 11th Street
·Dishwasher sanitizer tested too weak
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
Potato Shack
Score: 100 – 1229 Joesy
·No critical violations observed
Smileys Express #3
Score: 98 – 3612 Montgomery Road
·Paper towels must be available at the handsink at all times
Sonic Drive In #1
Score: 93 – 2518 Sam Houston Ave
·Sanitizer inside 3 compartment sink tested too weak
·Hair must be pulled back when handling food to prevent cross-contamination
·Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination
·Gaskets on 2 door reach-in cooler, side of fryer, venthood filters, bottom of reach-in cooler and prep cooler and floors throughout the entire establishment need to be cleaned
·Venthood needs to be cleaned
Starbucks Coffee Company
Score: 97 – 101 IH-45 South
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
·Counter tops and bottom of milk cooler need to be cleaned
Stop & Stop
Score: 82 – 320 SH 190 East
·Improper hot hold
·Sanitizer buckets must be available before food prep begins
·Employees must wash hands at the handsink
·Handsink must be attached to the wall and working properly
·Certified Food Manager Certification must be available at all times
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
·Hot water must be available at the handsink at all times
Stripes #1049
Score: 79 – 2530 Sam Houston Ave
·Improper cold hold
·Improper hot hold
·Expired product pulled from bunker case
·Sanitizer buckets must be available before food prep begins
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
·Ingredient labels must be available for self-serve Donut case
·Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date
·Bottom of warmer case, sides of cooking equipment, shelves under red counter, counter under and behind soda machine, microwave and floors inside walk-in freezer and prep area need to be cleaned
·Light out inside venthood needs to be replaced
·Expired product pulled from bunker case and a valid Placard must be posted for public view
Subway #5
Score: 97 – 120 FM 2821 West #B
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
·Floor inside prep area needs to be cleaned
Taco Cabana
Score: 83 – 253 South IH-45
·Improper cold hold
·The 2nd flat grill needs to be cleaned
·Hot water must be available to properly wash hands
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
·Prep cooler must be working properly so the product will maintain its proper temperature
·Hot water must be available at the handsink at all times
·Back handsink, floor inside walk-in cooler and table underneath grill need to be cleaned
·Mop sink needs to be cleaned
Taco Mania
Score: 91 – 1110 Ave M
·Improper hot hold
·Sanitizer bottle tested too strong
·Handsink must have adequate water pressure for proper handwashing
·Venthood filters need to be cleaned
Taqueria Lindo Mexico
Score: 77 – 902 11th Street
·Improper cold hold
·Product must be stored properly inside prep cooler to prevent cross-contamination
·Sanitizer bucket tested too weak
·When changing tasks, hands must be washed and a new pair of gloves must be used
·Sanitizer bucket needs to be labeled
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certificaton
·Product held longer than 24 hours must show prep and 7 day expiration date
·Wiping cloths must be stored inside sanitizer bucket
·Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination
·Reach-in freezer, floor inside storage area, handsink and venthood filters need to be cleaned
·Venthood needs to be cleaned
Time Out Sports Bar
Score: 100 – 613 I-45 South #C
·No critical violations observed
Toasted
Score: 89 – 1932 Sam Houston Ave
·Improper cold hold
·Improper hot hold
·Employees must use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods
·Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination
·Product must be stored off the floor
Wal Mart Grocery & Produce #285
Score: 96 – 141 IH-45 South
·Dented cans pulled from shelves ·Certified Food Manager Certification must be posted for public view at all times
Wal Mart Meat Market/ Grab & Go #285
Score: 100 – 141 IH-45 South
·No critical violations observed
Walker County Sheriff's Dept.
Score: 94 – 655 West FM 2821 Road
·Sanitizer buckets must be available before food prep begins
·Paper towels must be available at the handsink at all times
·Floor inside walk-in cooler and sides of stove need to be cleaned
Wingstop
Score: 89 – 3011 State HWY 30 West #103
·Improper cold hold
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
·Walk-in cooler and prep cooler must be working properly so product can maintain proper temperature
·Hot water must be available at the handsink at all times
·Ice scoop for ice machine must be stored properly
·Bottom of reach-in freezer needs to be cleaned
Wonder Ways African Food
Score: 90 – 1429 Sam Houston Ave
·Food contact surfaces inside the kitchen need to be cleaned
·A valid Health Permit must be posted for public view at all times
·Paper towels must be available at the handsink at all times
·Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination
·Kitchen area needs to be cleaned
·Certified Food Manager Certification and Placard must be posted for public view at all times
Yongqin Chen
Score: 97 – 223 IH-45 South
·When changing tasks, employee must wash hands and apply new pair of gloves
Your CBD Store Huntsville
Score: 98 – 1501 Sam Houston Ave #A
·Employees have 30 days from the day of hire to obtain a Food Handler Certification
Yummy Yummy Mongolian Grill & Sushi
Score: 89 – 3006 HWY 30 West #B
·Improper cold hold
·Sanitizer bucket needs to be labeled
·Handsink is used for handwashing only
·Product must be covered to prevent cross-contamination
·Handsink needs to be cleaned
·Outside of venthood needs to be cleaned
DECEMBER 2019 – RE-INSPECTIONS
Taqueria Lindo Mexico
Score: 95 – 902 11th Street
·Improper cold hold
·Bottom of reach-in freezer needs to be cleaned
·Inside of venthood needs to be cleaned
