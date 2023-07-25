Houston-based law firm Porter Hedges recently secured a $15.35 million agreed judgment for Haven at M LLC (“Haven”), an affiliate of multi-family developer Ascendant Development, LLC, in an eminent domain dispute related to a student housing project in Huntsville.
In 2019, the Texas Department of Transportation (“TxDOT”) offered Haven $519,689 for a highway expansion, which would drastically change the site layout of a 544-bed student housing project that was already under construction. The taking impacted the project’s clubhouse, pool, apartment buildings, and utilities, as well as a large, engineered in-ground storm water detention system, all of which had to be reconfigured as a result.
The Walker County Court-At-Law Judge Tracy Sorensen appointed three property owners in Walker County as special commissioners. They subsequently met, took an oath of office, set at hearing, and gave notice as prescribed by law. That hearing was held by those commissioners. The decision rendered by those special commissioners was delivered to Judge Sorensen.
The commissioners awarded Haven $15 million in their decision.
The parties also agreed to give $350,000 in remaining full compensation for the condemnation of the property.
Following a case analysis and development, as well as implementation of a cure for the taking, a final agreed judgment was entered in favor of Haven for $15.35 million as compensation for the taking.
Porter Hedges guided Haven through the unusual eminent domain process with TXDOT, which included the implementation of a significant cure plan, to allow the project to successfully open in 2022.
The Porter Hedges team included Clay Steely and David Martin, both partners in the firm.
The firm works across a range of industries, with particular preeminence in the energy sector.
