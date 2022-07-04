This award winning Texas band will make its Huntsville debut at Old Town Theatre on the second Saturday in July. The Sons of Bo Cephus will feature top hits made famous by Hank Williams Jr. along with mid ‘70s Southern Rock covers from Charlie Daniels, Lynyrd Skynyrd, David Allan Coe and The Marshall Tucker Band. The show will start at 7 p.m.
According to lead vocalist Wil Riggs, “what we bring to the stage is a hellified honky tonk party”.
Riggs has been playing with his lead guitarist Ryon Thompson since high school. When they started the band in early 2019, there were more than 180 tribute bands in the DFW area where the bandmates currently live. They wanted to focus on Southern Rock, and a tribute band that specifically honored Hank Williams Jr. was a perfect fit.
Riggs was called Bo Cephus by his father throughout childhood and has been a Hank fan his entire life. Thompson is from Mesquite, and their keyboard player Jerry Jurden is from North Texas. Drummer Daniel McAlister is from Mississippi and trumpet player Matt Miller is from Midland Odessa. These country boys were just picking up steam in 2020 when covid hit, but they proved that they can survive.
In June of 2020, the City of Forney, Texas asked them to play their 4th of July celebration and work has been steady since then. In the spring of 2021 they picked up more gigs than they expected, to the point where they were booked for two to three shows per week. In May of 2021, they had two back to back shows in Amarillo and Lubbock that were rained out. That put the Sons in a funk. But the very next day, they learned they had been nominated for Tribute Band of the Year by the Josie Music Awards, the world’s largest independent artist award show.
The Sons played a lot of great gigs that summer and collectively decided that they “would rather go and not win than win and not go,” said Riggs. The band traveled to Nashville last September and brought home the award for Tribute Band of the Year. They are currently booked through October and are in the final stages of recording their first single, “Forgotten Man”.
“The song is in honor of our veterans, to show appreciation for what they have done for our country,” said Riggs. For more information about their music, band members and other shows, visit their website at sonsofbocephus.com. Find the band on Instagram under Sons of Bo Cephus, and on Facebook under Sons of Hank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.