Huntsville has a lot happening in October to celebrate Halloween. From haunted trails, hikes and hay rides to live music, movies and candy giveaways, our local organizations, and businesses are pulling out all the stops to show our residents a good time. Mark your calendars to get in on all the fun.
7-9 p.m. Oct 25
The Huntsville Promenaders Texas Square Dance Club invites the public to attend their annual Dennis Ray Halloween Dance at the Tri-County Services Building at 7045 Hwy 75 South. You don’t need to be a dancer to enjoy watching club members swing their partners to modern country, oldies and Halloween music. This is a family friendly event and no alcohol is allowed. Call 936-494-5312 for more information.
6-9 p.m. Oct. 27-31
The Great Pottery Pumpkin Patch at the Feathered Nest Welsh Craft Center, located 11 miles from Huntsville at 313 FM 3478 is offering five days of workshops to create pumpkins, birdhouses, fairy houses, and scarecrows to decorate for fall home decor. Spots are $25 per person. Sign up at https://app.getoccasion.com/xp/CcFkcjF5.
7 p.m. Oct. 28
Ranger John is leading a Zombie Survival Hike from the Nature Center at the Huntsville State Park. This is a family friendly event including a short trek and instructions on the ten things you’ll need to survive a weekend in the woods, or a Zombie Apocalypse. Hiking or walking shoes are recommended. Entry fee to the park is $7 per person for ages 13 and up. Call 936-355-9275 for more information.
6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 28-31
The Annual Haunted Trails at A-1 Septic is offering both a maze and a trail for $10 per person. The maze is geared for 13 and up, and is expected to be quite scary. The maze is geared for younger children, along the lines of a Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin experience. All proceeds benefit the Senior Center of Walker County. The site is located at 313 FM 3478. Call 936-264-7016 for more information.
1-6 p.m. Oct. 29
The Williams Ranch, located at 70 Jones View Drive is hosting its first Fall Festival, featuring live music from Joe Blake from 4-6 p.m. and lots of family friendly activities on their 40 acre property. Tickets are $15 per person, and children under 3 are free. Call 832-312-8392 for more information. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-williams-ranch-fall-festival-tickets-419032386147.
2-6 p.m. Oct. 29
Join Ranger John and volunteers from Fishing Future at the Colonneh Fishing Pier at Huntsville State Park to learn what creatures may be lurking beneath the surface of Lake Raven. Costumes are encouraged and bait and rods will be provided. Entry fee to the park is $7 per person for ages 13 and up. Call 936-355-9275 for more information.
3-5 p.m. Oct. 29
Main Street is sponsoring the annual Scare on the Square in downtown Huntsville to celebrate Halloween with tons of activities for children and families. The event is free to the public and will feature a costume parade, games, crafts, giveaways and trick or treating for all ages. Call 936-291-5920 for more information.
5-7 p.m. Oct. 29
HEARTS Veterans Museum is hosting a Trunk or Treat candy giveaway in their back parking lot at 463 State Hwy 75 North. All participants handing out candy and decorating their vehicles are asked to be in place by 4:30 p.m. The museum is still seeking candy donations in individually wrapped packages. Please call 936-295-5959 for more information.
7:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 29
The City of Huntsville’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its 7th Annual Haunted Trails at Kate Barr Ross Park, located at 486 TX-75 N. The trail is an interactive walking experience full of spooky actors and frightening scenes. Trail entry is $5 per person. Fire truck rides are $3 per person. Liability waivers are required. Save time in line by filling out the form at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/825/Haunted-Trails-Event.
8-10 p.m. Oct. 29
The Huntsville Bat Society is hosting a Free Outdoor Acoustic Concert featuring four different performances on 12th Street between Sam Houston Ave and Avenue M in Downtown Huntsville. Guests are invited to bring a chair and a cooler. Find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1193243801419814 for details.
8 p.m. and Midnight Oct. 29
Old Town Theatre presents two showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a musical comedy horror film starring Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the early show and at 11 p.m. for the late show. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.