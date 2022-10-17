“Halloween Ends,” is the 13th film in the horror franchise kicked off by director John Carpenter all the way back in 1978, which means you’d be forgiven for thinking that the “Ends” of the title really is meant to bring closure to a story more than four decades old. The franchise has seemingly ended before, and even seemingly killed off its central heroine, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) more than once. But with 2018’s “Halloween,” director and co-writer David Gordon Green opted to wipe all those previous attempts away with a new timeline that ignores every previous sequel, setting up a new status quo for Laurie and a new emotional battleground for Curtis to navigate as an actor.
It was a breath of fresh air, at least at first. “Halloween” 2018 is a triumph for both Curtis and Green, a powerful, scary film that captured some of the magic of Carpenter’s original. Then came 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” which muddied the waters in ways both typical and atypical of sequels with an overstuffed plot that threatened to topple the delicate emotional balance set up by its predecessor. Now, with “Halloween Ends,” Curtis and Green have promised to deliver a worthy conclusion to their version of “Halloween” lore. It might not be the last “Halloween” movie ever, but it’s the last ride for these characters and this version of the Michael Myers saga.
That declaration, that this film “Ends” the series as we know it, brings with it both potential and peril. After all, if you’re honestly promising to end a series that’s designed to conceivably never end, you can get really ambitious with things, try stuff no other film in the franchise has ever done before. Play it too safe, though, or fail to commit to the full extent of your ambitions in the end, and you just might end up with something underwhelming that feels like a retread even as it’s working to break new ground.
With all that in mind, “Halloween Ends” emerges as a film that falls somewhere in the awkward middle between these two extremes. It’s full of big ideas and gutsy moves, but in the end, it can never quite escape the status quo of its storytelling, leaving us with a reasonably entertaining film that’s nevertheless bogged down by its own torn nature.
It’s been four years since the events of the last film left the town of Haddonfield in shambles, and the Strode family is just trying to move on. Laurie shares a home with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), who works as a nurse at the local hospital, while Laurie herself has decided to write a memoir about her experiences as a survivor. It’s all very peaceful, and very focused on healing, until things turn dark right around Halloween once again. As Allyson starts up a romance with a local boy (Rohan Campbell) tied to a deadly accident, Laurie starts to see some of the old evil creeping back into her town. Is it Allyson’s new boyfriend, or something darker? Is Michael Myers on his way back to Haddonfield for one more night?
Right away, “Ends” sets itself apart from the rest of the “Halloween” movie pack by giving us a slightly different focus on the nature of evil and violence that permeates this particular Midwestern town. Michael Myers is a force of nature unto himself, a being that can perhaps never be fully explained (past films have tried, with middling results), and maybe shouldn’t be. That leaves the chaos and strange influence left in Michael’s wake to be explored, and it’s there that “Halloween Ends” is genuinely willing to take some refreshing and intriguing chances.
There’s an effort here to grow the story beyond the singular focus of one masked villain, and to instead offer a deeper exploration of how and why someone could become a Michael Myers-type figure in the first place. It’s unexpected, it’s bold, and it generates some of the film’s best scares, though “Ends” still can’t quite recapture the simple magic of the 2018 film in the horror department.
The cast, once again led by Curtis, is remarkably game for how weird this film is willing to get, and though some of the larger thematic and tonal leaps are hard to sell, they all work hard to pull it off. “Halloween” 2018 was very much Curtis’s film, while “Halloween Kills” in 2021 belonged more to Judy Greer. “Halloween Ends” is a showcase for Matichak, and she proves she’s up for it, navigating a very tricky emotional landscape with poise and power.
Where the film starts to come apart, and where some viewers might lose their taste for what it’s trying, is in the third act, when all of the new ideas in “Halloween Ends” start to smash against the unfinished business of the previous two films, creating something that feels like a whole movie with another half of a different movie stuck on for good measure. It’s too much, and as a consequence some of the film’s meatiest setups are met with half-measured payoffs, big logic leaps that don’t feel earned, and a final act that somehow both arrives far too late in the story and seems to pass by too quickly for us to really absorb its meaning. Like “Halloween Kills,” “Halloween Ends” is a narrative mess, but it’s a much more interesting narrative mess than its predecessor, and retains a little more of the visceral power that came from the 2018 film.
All in all, “Ends” concludes a trilogy that never quite coalesced into a singular story, which peaked with its first installment and never got back to those heights. That means it’s, on some level, inherently disappointing. But there’s still a lot to love in this installment, particularly if you’re willing to follow the film down its ambitious narrative path. It might not be the “Halloween” film you expected, but that’s exactly the point, and even if “Halloween Ends” disappoints you, you’re not going to forget what you saw anytime soon.
‘Halloween Ends’ is in theaters and streaming on Peacock October 14.
