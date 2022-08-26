The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas is set to support and welcome the Texas Brotherhood Ride at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
The Texas Brotherhood ride is an annual bicycle journey across the state to honor first responders who died in the line of duty and provide support to their families.
Tara Burnett of the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum said there will be a presentation honoring two from Walker County and about 10 riders will be staying in town that night.
Riders must all be first responders and are required to have either a road or tri bike. Just like in their professions, they continue the teamwork aspect during the ride – riding together, eating together and bunking together.
Support personnel are divided into full time members and part time members. With the lead of the Support Coordinator, support members keep things rolling. Support members may not be riding, but they are the backbone of the organization.
The Texas Brotherhood Ride was founded in 2014 and continues a tradition of Honor, Dedication and Pride.
Since 2008, the group has honored the memory and sacrifice of over 500 Emergency First Responders which includes; firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel. The team has traveled on bicycles over 7,700 miles, through 16 states and assisted by countless emergency first responders who have shown the true meaning of Brotherhood.
Through riding for the honorees and fundraising efforts, its aim is to provide emotional and financial support to their families and co-workers.
The Texas Brotherhood Ride is a non-profit 501(c)(3) public charity organization. Other than the cost of conducting the rides, all donated proceeds go directly to the beneficiaries designated. No one is compensated for their time and all our team members sacrifice their own time with their family and work to participate in the events.
To donate to the Texas Brotherhood Ride’s cause visit www.texasbrotherhoodride.com/donations.
