A protest for gun reform was held in downtown Huntsville on Saturday. Protesters stood on the corner of 11th St. and Sam Houston Ave. with signs to engage passing motorists. The protest was organized by Joshua Crosby and included city council member Dee Howard.
“It's a present issue., not just in our community but throughout our country. We are supposed to be a civilized country and we have all these guns that many people personally feel that they need to maintain their homes,” said Howard.
Crosby decided to hold the protest after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas that recently claimed 19 lives at Robb Elementary School.
“It just really broke my heart to see another mass shooting. It seems like it's happening all the time in schools, in public places, in groceries stores. We need better gun laws. The second amendment is important and I'm not trying to get rid of anybody's guns,” Crosby said.
Crosby felt that more common sense gun control laws with more extensive background checks, red flag laws and mental health checks and support would be beneficial to improving the current state of gun violence in the nation.
On a county and state level Howard would like to educate the local community on the impact that guns have on citizens and lobby state legislators and the governor to make changes on gun control.
“These are common sense issues. Nobody should be able to buy a gun without a thorough background check. I think the age should be moved up to 21 and I think there should be a waiting period before you buy the gun,” said Howard.
Since the Uvalde shooting in May, 43 American lives have been lost in the 23 additional mass shootings that have occurred in the United States.
