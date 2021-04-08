Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating another road rage incident.
HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes says that officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault call on Wednesday near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Colonel Etherege Parkway. Reports show that the victim claimed that a purple Dodge Challenger pointed a gun at her after a dispute on the roadway.
Barnes said that the suspect disputed the claims, but noted that officers were able to locate a gun in the suspect’s car.
No arrests have been made.
