The Grimes County Animal Rescue fundraising concert at the Grimes County Fairgrounds scheduled for Sunday, May 17 has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
A new fundraising concert date has not been selected yet. An announcement will be made once a new fundraising concert date has been selected.
Grimes County Animal Rescue’s first annual fundraiser, with performers Doug Store and Jason Cassidy, was to raise funds to construct an animal rescue shelter for dogs and cats. The facility will be constructed in Anderson, Texas.
Grimes County Animal Rescue is a non-profit corporation, established for the purpose of constructing and operating an animal shelter in Grimes County. The tentative construction start date for this shelter is late 2020.
The shelter will house approximately 50 dogs and cats. The shelter will be centrally located in Grimes County in Anderson. The land for the shelter has been approved and provided by the Grimes County Commissioners.
