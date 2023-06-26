Andy Guy Graves, Owner and Funeral Director of Heritage Oak Funeral Home was elected to serve as President to the TFDA Southeast Chapter of the Texas Funeral Directors Association. In June, Andy was sworn in to serve on the Texas Funeral Directors Association’s Board of Directors at their 137th Annual Convention in Irving on June 14, 2023.
“Community involvement has always been a cornerstone value of mine and I feel blessed to serve my colleagues and the public in this position,” Andy said. “It is my privilege to be a member TFDA.”
Graves added that the position is a continuance of public service for him.
“Being a TFDA Member firm has helped us to better serve our families in Huntsville, to offer them peace of mind and comfort they can count on. That is absolutely key to maintaining good relations with our families in this sensitive business,” Graves said. “Knowing there are other funeral homes around Texas that feel the same as us here at Heritage Oak Funeral Home”
Founded in 1886, TFDA is affiliated with over 285 funeral homes throughout Texas that share common goals of exemplary service, uncompromising care and compassion to families in their time of need. For more information, contact Graves at Heritage Oak Funeral Homen at 936-291-8080or visit heritageoakfh.com. For more information about TFDA, go to www.tfda.com.
