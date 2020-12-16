Kyle Hand, 37, of Midway was indicted earlier this month by a Walker County grand jury, after police say he shot and critically wounded a Riverside man.
On Oct. 7, deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the victim who had a visible gunshot wound to the chest. Hand fled authorities for multiple hours, but was eventually spotted hiding in a wooded area
Hand was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.