A Houston man was indicted by a Walker County grand jury on murder charges earlier this month, after a body was discovered from a 2018 vehicle fire in northern Walker County.
Eulises Moreno Molina, 21, who had fled to Mexico, was detained by U.S. Customs Agents in January as he attempted to re-enter the United States.
Moreno, who is from North Carolina, was residing in Texas at the time Juan Gomez-Cedillos, 40, was found dead in a burned vehicle in March 2018 on the 100 block of FM 2989.
Authorities initially thought the blaze was the result of a traffic accident, but further investigation showed evidence of foul play. Two other suspects have been charged in connection to the murder, as investigators believed the homicide to be gang related.
Wilver Antonio Laienez Flores, 22, of Housotn was arrested on April 24, 2018, while Franklin Platero-Rodriguez, 23, was detained by U.S. Marshalls on May 24, 2018 in Ladson, South Carolina.
Both have been charged with first degree murder and are currently being held in the Walker County Jail. Molina was released on a $500,000 bond last month.
