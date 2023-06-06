Grady Hillman presents new book and film

Grady Hillman is a poet, author and literary translator who has taught creative writing at hundreds of institutions across 30 states and four countries. In 1981, he was asked to become an Artist in Residence for the Windham School District. His new book, “Arts in Corrections” brings together thirty years of publications related to his work, documenting his journey through a collection of 25 publications that span from 1981 to 2014.
At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12, Hillman will host a book signing and a screening of the film “Lions, Parakeets, and Other Prisoners” at the Wynne Home Arts Center. The event celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the film, which won first place in the Houston International Film Festival and was nominated for an Oscar for best docu-drama in 1984.
It was written by Thom Murray and Bob Pierce and directed by Frank Q. Dobbs, depicting the creative writing classes Hillman taught at the Walls, Wynne, and Eastham Units between 1981 and 1984. Dobbs was the son of a correctional officer who became an award winning film producer in Hollywood. Pierce worked for the Windham School District and taught prison literature at Sam Houston State University.
Along with Thom Murray, Hillman and Pierce also compiled and edited a collection of stories and poems written by prisoners across 26 Texas prison units called “Writer’s Block: Anthology of Texas Prison Writing’’. The book was published by the Windham School District in 1985 thanks to grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and the Texas Council on the Humanities. For Hillman, this event is an homage to Pierce as a mentor.
Hillman gathered the publications for “Arts in Corrections” in 2019 for a workshop in California. The purpose of publishing it for the public was to add historical value to the field of correctional arts instruction, particularly for those who “till the field and have dreams of a more creative, just and respectful humanity.”
He wants to expose the double standard by which society judges free world education and correctional education.
“The prison system changes. But the art making process abides. If anything in prison is natural, it’s creative writing,” said Hillman. “An injured ego can be dangerous, but the camaraderie generated by the cause for gathering nurtures an attitude of tolerance and mutual respect. Writers learn to give criticism and take it graciously. This work also offers self reflection and therapy for emotional wounds, and a possible release from tension.”
In an effort to dispel the notion of “country club” prisons, he lays out his justification for using tax dollars to promote these programs. He contends that they pay for themselves by “creating safer prisons, and inmates who are likely to get along with people in the free world” once they are released.
“The greatest benefit was that it gave this inmate population an opportunity to be human for a little while that they had these arts programs as safe havens where their ideas mattered and their lives mattered and they were respected by others. It’s almost a prophylactic to prevent them from becoming worse than they were when they came in,” said Hillman.
During his time teaching creative writing to inmates, Hillman contends that he saw a 60 to 90% reduction in aggressive behavior.
Working with the NEA from the ’80s until the pandemic, he has established arts programs in the juvenile justice system, public housing projects, and universities.
Hillman grew up as an oil field brat, traveling across Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, which he says turned him into an anthropologist and writer. He attended college at Southern Methodist University and completed his first degree at the University of Texas. In 1986, Hillman won an Austin book award for his collection of poems called “Razor Wire: Perspectives in Freedom”.
He was a poet in the schools of San Antonio from 1985 to 1988 and then became a Fullbright Scholar. He traveled to Peru, where he earned a graduate degree in linguistic anthropology.
He was the head of the remedial writing program at the Rio Grande Campus of Austin Community College from 1994 to 1998 and later served as a consultant on cultural planning for the City of Huntsville.
Hillman went on to work with the NEA and OJJDP with juvenile justice systems at six different sites across Washington, Texas, Florida and New York. He worked with many organizations and individuals outside the prison system to create pilot programs for incarcerated youth. He proved what is obvious in public schools: that arts education leads to better socialization and less destructive behaviors.
In 2011 he was in the process of developing an institute of community art at Texas State University when he suffered a massive stroke. After six weeks in Intensive Care, he had to learn to read, write and speak all over again. He went through two consecutive boot camps, spending a total of twelve weeks in speech therapy. He says he learned more about language and writing from his stroke than he ever did in graduate school.
He now lives in New Mexico with his wife Amanda Gardner, Ph. D., who is a writer, reporter and community artist. With Dr. Lori Hager, she and Hillman co-authored the “Prison Arts Research Project”, which is the first annotated bibliography of evidence based research on correctional arts programs in the U.S
To learn more about the author and research, visit https://gradyhillman.com/. All profits from book sales at the event will be donated to The Wynne Home. For those who cannot attend the event, the book can be purchased online through Routledge Publishing at https://www.routledge.com/search?kw=Arts+in+Corrections.
