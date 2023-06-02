Gracee Shriver brings Nashville sounds to Lake Conroe

Margaritaville Resort is extending their license to chill on Lake Conroe with a stellar lineup of live performances beginning this weekend. From June through September, the resort will feature some of the hottest rising stars on the Nashville music scene. On Sunday, June 4 Gracee Shriver will make her Texas debut at Palm Court for the Nashville Nights Summer Music Series.
Shriver has a classic country voice that sounds like a soul well beyond her years. She started singing lessons and playing guitar at the age of nine, which molded her innate talent into a sound that is slowly gaining nationwide recognition. Her song, “Alone Some” has been featured on Spotify’s Women of Country Playlist where she has thousands of monthly listeners.
Her single “Like a Broken Record” was picked up and promoted by Country Music Television in early 2022. She was recently chosen to represent her home state as part of Women of Song: The Heart and Spirit of Oklahoma. Established in 2021 by Brenda Cline, the initiative highlights the immense talent that comes from their state, and the women who first paved the way in the music industry.
Kelly Clarkson took an immediate shine to Shriver when she appeared on Season 17 of “The Voice” in 2019.
By that point Shriver had already been a working performer for several years, which was really clear when she performed “Leave the Pieces”.
She was just a child when she played her first live concert in Owasso, Oklahoma. Garth Brooks attended that show, which prepared her to play alongside some of country music’s biggest names as she got older.
Her first regular gig started at the age of 10 at Trails End Barbecue where she sang a three hour set every Friday night until she graduated from high school. Her predecessor was none other than country music hit songwriter Buddy Owens.
Shriver claimed his spot at Trails End when he went to Nashville. When she decided to follow his footsteps, Owens was kind enough to take her under his wing.
Owens and Galen Griffin helped write her latest single, “Fugitive Love” which was released on March 3 of this year. Shriver says the song encompasses who she is as an artist, blending her rock and country influences with her love of storytelling.
Shriver grew up in a musical family, influenced by her grandfather and his siblings through bluegrass music and gospel. She is currently pursuing her music business degree at Belmont University in Nashville, where she has been chosen for the Belmont Country Showcase two years in a row. She balances her time between taking classes, recording and touring for live shows.
The Nashville Nights series has taken her to California and West Virginia en route to her first Texas performance.
“This will be a more intimate version of my live show. Just me and my guitar with my drummer on a cajon. I am pumped to visit Texas and share my music,” said Shriver.
The June 4 show begins at 7 pm at Palm Court, 600 Margaritaville Parkway, Montgomery, Texas.
Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. For more on the concert lineup, click on Things To Do at https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-lake-resort-lake-conroe.
For more about the artist, visit https://www.graceeshriver.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.