Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas schools would stay closed for the remainder of the school year in response to the spread of the coronavirus, but said distance learning will continue.
“The team of doctors advising us have determined that it would be unsafe to allow students to gather in schools for the foreseeable future,” Abbott said. “As a result, school classrooms are closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. That includes all public, private and higher education institutions.”
Under the executive order, teachers will be able to go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties or to clean out their classrooms.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath echoed the governor’s statement.
“Texas continues to prioritize the health and safety of our state’s millions of public school and private school students, teachers, staff and administrators,” Morath said in a statement. “While a difficult decision to make, it is the right one for our families and communities — and the only one that makes sense for Texas at this time.”
Schools across the state have taken creative measures to continue the educational process and ensure that students receive the proper credits for the school year.
That includes Huntsville ISD, who recently launched the second phase of an online learning platform. The system enables teachers to create an online classroom area in which they can manage all the documents that their students need, virtually interact with students and send and receive assignments online.
The district is also expected to continue its child nutrition program, which provides free lunches to all Huntsville-area children via the Green Hornet Food Bus and through curbside options at most HISD campuses.
Abbott's announcement came as the number of coronavirus cases in Texas climbed to at least 17,371, including 428 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Out of Texas' 254 counties, 192 are reporting cases.
WHY CLOSE SCHOOLS?
Abbott and health officials have said they believe the state has enough intensive care beds and ventilators to survive the peak of the pandemic in Texas without overwhelming hospitals. Still, the number of confirmed cases and related deaths continues to grow, and Texans remain under a shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of the virus.
Abbott said previously that closing down schools has been key to reducing the transmission of coronavirus.
According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, early data show children are less likely to have severe cases of coronavirus or require hospitalization. Some children infected with coronavirus don't have a fever, cough or other symptoms, though they can still transmit the disease to other, more vulnerable people.
The CDC said these asymptomatic cases are likely playing a role in the overall spread of the disease and suggested that all people, even children who appear healthy, should practice social distancing and wear cloth face coverings when out in public.
No local cases of COVID-19 involve patients under the age of 20.
REOPENING THE TEXAS ECONOMY
Abbott announced initial steps to begin the process of reopening the Texas economy, including those that in the next week will loosen surgery restrictions at medical facilities, allow all retail stores to provide product pickups and reopen state parks.
The governor also named a "statewide strike force" devoted to developing reopening procedures. The group will oversee what Abbott described as a phased reopening.
The first phase of the governor's reopening plan included a series of executive orders that will allow for product pickup at retail stores to begin on April 24. Outlets will be allowed to bring orders straight to customers' cars in a manner similar to how many restaurants are currently offering curbside pickup.
Another order, which goes into effect Tuesday night, will allow a limited amount of nonessential surgeries at hospitals, as long as those surgeries don't deplete the hospitals' supplies of personal protective equipment and allow the facilities to keep at least 25% of their capacity available for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
A third order will allow state parks to open Monday. Visitors to parks will be required to wear masks and keep a safe distance from people outside their households. This would include Huntsville State Park.
