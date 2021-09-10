Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday signed House Bill 20 into law, which would ban social media platforms from removing posts based on political views.
The Governor was joined for the bill signing by Senators Bryan Hughes and Representative Briscoe Cain, the bill's authors, as well as Senators Charles Perry, Dawn Buckingham, and Angela Paxton. The Governor named social media censorship legislation as an agenda item for the second special legislative session in August.
"We will always defend the freedom of speech in Texas, which is why I am proud to sign House Bill 20 into law to protect first amendment rights in the Lone Star State," Abbott said. "Social media websites have become our modern-day public square. They are a place for healthy public debate where information should be able to flow freely — but there is a dangerous movement by social media companies to silence conservative viewpoints and ideas. That is wrong, and we will not allow it in Texas.”
Under the new rules, large social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter cannot remove, play down or otherwise moderate content because of a user’s political perspective, or ban the user entirely. The companies will also need to publish regular reports showing how often they received complaints about content and how often they took posts down.
The bill also allows private citizens and the Texas attorney general to sue social media companies over violations of the law. The law covers companies with more than 50 million monthly active users in the United States, and it applies to anyone who lives in Texas, does business there or “shares or receives” social media content in the state.
House Bill 20 also prohibits email service providers from impeding the transmission of email messages based on content.
