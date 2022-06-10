Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church held a benefit concert Sunday for their minister of music, Jesse Wortham and his family recover after a fire destroyed their home and possessions. Organized by E&M Productions, the community gathered to give back to their minister with Gospel music and preaching. The church was filled with supporters from all over Huntsville. Gospel music was provided by Good Hope MBC Choir, Huntsville Community Choir, Faith Temple Holiness Church Choir, Abundance of Deliverance Choir and soloist Evangelist Eartha Greenleaf. A Dallas group called Tones of Glory performed, along with Chuck & the Guiding Clouds and the Willing Workers.
After E&M Productions owner Eric McCarter spoke, Pat Oliphant offered encouraging words between performances. An intermission was guided in song with powerful vocals by Wortham. His band, NuFocus also played during the concert.
“I'm just grateful for everybody that came and supported and everybody that gave or couldn't give, They just showed their love. It's a blessing to see that your work doesn't go in vain. You may not get the credit you want then, but people remember it,” said Wortham. “I lost music equipment. I lost all of my clothes. We lost everything. We pretty much just started over.”
“Every time something happens in the community, he's always there rendering aid, trying to help others. So we said it's time for us to try and do something for him. It's time for us to step up and help him,” said McCarter.
“When you bless somebody else, you're basically putting a blessing on lay-away,” said Wortham.
