The Willing Workers Gospel Group are hosting a concert to celebrate their 10th anniversary on Saturday at Warren Chapel United Methodist Church. Admission is free to the public and their supporters will be selling food at the event. Other gospel groups including Men of Purpose of Bryan, New Focus of Huntsville and Joy of Huntsville will also perform in celebration of this milestone.
******
Free gospel concert
6 p.m. Saturday, Aug 27
Warren Chapel United Methodist Church
******
The group has six members that all contribute something important to the ensemble. All their music is original. Quentin Houston is the songwriter who also sings backup vocals. Solomon DeBose is the lead singer. Albert “Little Al” Brown plays the drums. Paul Spivey plays bass guitar. Kwenton Williams is the keyboardist. Roland Lewis sings both lead and background vocals.
“These gentlemen are all very sincere in their performances,” said Vadie Buckner, band manager and spokesperson. “We don’t believe in having the music override the vocals. The two are complimentary.” Buckner has managed the group for eight years. Denise Denison is their secretary, and Buckner’s sister Diane Paulhill serves as both assistant and driver.
“They are supportive of every function they attend,” said Buckner. The group plays churches, venues, and benefits all over Texas, as well as Alabama and Mississippi. They are paid performers that make it a point to give back to their community. The group holds fundraisers all year to be able to present a donation to the charities at each benefit they play.
Their biggest annual show is held on the first Saturday of every new year at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville. Each year they host a long lineup of performers and feature a professional gospel recording group. The headliner for 2023 will be George Dean and G4. Past performers have included the Jackson Southernaires, Chuck and the Guiding Clouds, Unity of Navasota and the Gospel Stars of Austin.
Buckner says the group is like family. They call her “Mama Vadie.” She met the band members through her daughter, Wanda Deveraux, who was the lead singer for Inspiration of Shiro before forming Wanda Deveraux & Grace. They all come from churches in Huntsville, Shiro, Conroe and Madisonville. Buckner’s favorite songs on the group’s new cd, released in January of this year is the title track “Well Done” and “Victory”. She invites anyone who loves good music to attend the concert and witness the talents of the Willing Workers.
Saturday’s concert will begin at 6 p.m. at Warren Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1230 Old Phelps Road The group’s album “Well Done” will be available for purchase at the event for $15. Refreshments for sale will include sausage wraps, chips, and drinks. Follow the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/willingworkershuntsville/. Find their music on iTunes and Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.