The Good Shepherd Mission, located at 1005 Martin Luther King Drive will hold a free Covid vaccination clinic on Wednesday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This clinic is being offered through the Texas Department of State Health Services. Moderna and Pfizer will be available for children ages 5-11 years old and Pfizer for ages 12 and up. Walk-ins will be accepted. Online registration can be completed at https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/ or by phone at (833) 832-7067.
Dave Smith, Director of Good Shepherd Mission, said “We’re trying to remain proactive to keep our clients safe.”
Project Manager for State Health Services, Victor Johnson, reached out to Smith to set up the clinic.
“We’ve been very fortunate throughout the pandemic. We never had to shut down,” said Smith.
In 2020, GSM was able to offer testing and vaccines on two different occasions. Social distancing and the use of masks is now normal protocol at the mission. Lodgers are required to be vaccinated and visitors to the meal site at lunch and dinner are required to wait outside. The food bank now offers outside pickup of food for qualifying individuals with vouchers.
For more information about the vaccines, visit the Center for Disease Control online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/. To find other locations offering vaccines, text your zip code to 438829, or call (800) 232-0233.
