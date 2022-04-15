Huntsville has been looking forward to this crawfish and catfish dinner benefiting the Good Shepherd Mission since the first plans were made in 2020.
After delays due to COVID-19 pushed the event to a later date, the fundraiser has been set to take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 with live music featuring The J.E.M Dandy Band. Attendees are invited to bring their own drinks.
The fun will also include a silent auction and door prizes every 30 minutes. Gift certificates from local businesses, jewelry, a big screen tv and a Yeti cooler are among the items up for bid.
“It's a great chance to get together for some crawfish and a have a good time while supporting a good cause,” said Good Shepherd board member and former president Lewis Devore.
“Our primary goals are feeding, clothing and housing people and this money will go to continue that work,” he said.
Executive Director Rev. Dave Smith explained that the Good Shepherd's mission helps Huntsville and the county save thousands of dollars each year by providing safe shelter and proper nutrition through hot meals or working through food banks. The non-profit organization also aids with clothing and furniture needs, counseling and case management.
“It's about sharing hope and changing lives for good,” said Smith.
Smith was glad to see the event go forward this year.
“This fundraiser is one of the ways we get to celebrate what we do and it takes a lot of work, Smith said.
For tickets or more info: gsmissionfund@gmail.com or call 936-438-7438.
