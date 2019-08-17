'Good Boys' is good, but not great

A group of grade school friends go through a transitional period in their lives and discover that they have different goals for their respective futures. That’s a tried and true, often very rewarding story that’s been applied to film after film for decades, particularly in the context of high school seniors preparing to head off to college. It’s at the heart of recent classics like “Superbad” and this year’s great teen masterpiece, “Booksmart,” and it can easily be applied to countless different scenarios, provided the kids in the story are engaging enough to hold our interest.
“Good Boys,” whose creative team includes “Superbad” creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg among its producers, is an effort to take that formulate and translate it to a slightly younger set of kids. “Superbad” is about two high school friends trying to transition into their idea of manhood before heading off to college, and “Good Boys” is about three elementary school friends trying to transition into their idea of teendom as they head into junior high. It’s a transmutation that mostly pays off thanks to a solid script and an extremely charismatic young cast, but the film is just good enough that it’s hard to watch it without wishing it were something more.
Max (Jacob Tremblay), Thor (Brady Noon), and Lucas (Keith L. Williams) are best friends so close that they’ve given themselves a group name, “The Bean Bag Boys,” and they’re committed to doing everything together as they begin their sixth grade year. That commitment begins to create friction when it becomes clear that these tweens on the verge of being teens don’t necessarily all like the same things anymore. Max in particular is more interested in girls, while Thor is concerned with looking cool for his rapidly maturing peers and Lucas is simply trying to make everyone get along.
When Max is invited to a party he knows the girl he likes will also attend, the boys become obsessed with learning how to kiss so they won’t look foolish around the cool kids, and their brief sojourn down an internet rabbit hole doesn’t help matters. As their quest goes on in the hours before the party, they find themselves confronting everything from two angry teenage girls to a missing (and very expensive) drone to a bottle full of stolen drugs that they don’t fully understand and are completely terrified of. What starts as a misguided adventure soon turns into a very weird day, and by the time it’s over The Bean Bag Boys might never be the same.
What sets “Good Boys” apart, or attempts to set it apart, from the other films in this particular subgenre of R-rated, minor-centric comedies is right there in the title. Max, Thor, and Lucas really are good boys, and they really do bring a rather naïve and sympathetic worldview to their wild, often adult-oriented adventures through the film. At various points they pause to question things like bullying, consent, and even whether or not to talk to a police officer and risk getting in trouble while they’re also trying to do things like steal a single beer from a convenience store. It’s an interesting and ultimately hilarious dance pulled off delicately and deftly by writers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, and it’s executed nearly flawlessly by a terrific cast.
Tremblay is obviously the biggest name here thanks to the success of films like “Room,” and he rises to the occasion of being the de facto “leading man” of the film, conveying the emotional arc of a boy trying to be a man while also remaining entirely unsure what kind of man he wants to be with a sense of real vulnerability and grace. Noon and Williams don’t ever let Tremblay’s comparative stardom rob them of the spotlight, though, and Williams is a particularly adept scene stealer as the boy who’s going through something heavy and just wants to have a nice time. The trio’s chemistry is what makes the film’s comedy – some of it very predictable – absolutely soar. When the film works, it’s really working.
Perhaps it’s unfair to compare “Good Boys” to another growing up comedy released in the same year, but it’s hard to watch this film without feeling the echoes of another 2019 release, Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart,” which attempts to tackle similar themes and a similar comedic tone with admittedly very different protagonists. That film is also about “good” kids who take new risks in an effort to grow and prove themselves to their peers, and watching “Good Boys” I was reminded of it in large part because it nails the one thing this film doesn’t: The balance of heart and laughs. Yes, the boys of “Good Boys” are lovable and charming and funny and confident in their abilities as actors, but while the film does touch on the emotional core of their journey, it never quite hits those beats as hard as it could. There’s a certain hollowness to many of the moments that should allow us to get closer to these characters. The rest of the film hits every mark it’s aiming for, but missing this one takes a significant toll.
That aside, “Good Boys” still achieves its ultimate goal as a comedy. It’s hilarious, inviting, and breezy, and it manages to say something about the world kids are growing up in now without ever feeling particularly preachy about it. It might not be a masterpiece of its chosen subgenre, but it’s still a good time.
‘Good Boys’ opened in theaters August 16.
