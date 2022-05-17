The Walker County Commissioners Court discussed appointment of a Labor Standards Officer in special session Monday.The court approved the designation of a Labor Standards Officer for the GrantWorks Hurricane Harvey grant. John Goldberg was appointed for the position.
In acceptance of the State Constitutional Amendment Election, a proposition was passed reducing property tax limits for school operations and maintenance from elderly or disabled residents along with a proposition which increased homestead exemptions for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Director of Planning and Development Andy Isbell introduced a variance request by local landowner, Brad Carlton for his septic system. The variance was approved.
