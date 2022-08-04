Huntsville ISD classes for grades K-12 resume Thursday, Aug. 11 for the fall semester. Teachers and administrative staff went back to school early last week in preparation for the new school year. Aside from finding school supplies and registering for classes, many parents may be implementing additional plans for their children in regard to school safety.
According to Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard “We spend an extensive amount of time reviewing and improving our overall safety plan each and every year, but after a tragedy such as what occurred in Uvalde this past school year, there is of course even more attention given to stopping potential threats to our staff and students’ safety. In recent weeks, we conducted a physical inspection of all doors and entries throughout the district to ensure all locks are working and doors close and remain secure as designed.”
“We are also reinforcing training for staff to ensure exterior doors remain secure throughout every school day, and will follow up with training of our students when school resumes. Our existing practice of forcing all visitors to enter through the main front entry at every school, where we have controlled access and constant monitoring, has been a big improvement over the last few years, and we plan to strengthen this practice even more moving forward. Our greatest strength is the partnership we have with local law enforcement agencies and first responders who work closely with the district to develop and implement our safety plan. We plan to continue having police officers on campus daily. This has been a strong deterrent and greatly increases safety at all of our schools in Huntsville ISD,” said Sheppard.
Another concern for Huntsville families with school age children may be staffing shortages and student to teacher ratios. Sheppard addressed this concern by saying “The state and national teacher shortage is definitely real, but we have been fairly fortunate in Huntsville ISD in this area. We do still have a few vacancies, but we have taken internal steps to ensure class sizes will stay small in comparison to many other districts and we do not anticipate any change in the services we provide our families.”
“Several factors have played a role in decreasing our teacher turnover rate. Yearly pay increases have made us more competitive with neighboring districts, but even more importantly, a shift in district culture has led to an improved work environment. Additionally, the incremental improvements in the district have led to increased public and community support for HISD, making our district and community more attractive to job seekers,” said Sheppard.
Other things Sheppard suggests for students and their parents can do to get ready for a successful school year include getting back into a regular sleep schedule with a set bedtime and wake-up time each day. “A set routine with a healthy amount of sleep has been proven to help students learn and perform at a higher rate,” said Sheppard. To keep up to date with HISD campus events and information, visit its website at https://www.huntsville-isd.org/.
“We are very excited to have our Hornets back for a very successful 2022-23 school year. Whether you have been with us your entire school career or will be joining us for the very first time, we know you will have a great experience,” said Sheppard.
Parents who are looking for after school care and activities can contact the Boys and Girls 936-Club of Walker County at 936-649-4443 or visit their website at https://www.walkercountykids.org/. The Huntsville Family YMCA offers teen programs, health and wellness classes and youth sports clinics in addition to after school care for young children. Contact their staff at 936-295-8009 or find out more online at https://ymcahouston.org/locations/huntsville-family-ymca.
Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School offers extended hours and transportation for those with work shifts starting before or ending after school dropoff and pickup times. Contact their office at (936) 435-0303 or use this link for more information: https://tomorrowspromise.info/.
American Flip Factory on 11th Street offers a wide range of gymnastics, tumbling, Ninja Warrior, and cheerleading classes for boys and girls from 18 months to 18 years. For more information about their programs, visit their website at https://www.americanflipfactory.com/ or email their staff at info@americanflipfactory.com.
The Huntsville Public Library is hosting several activities for kids during the month of August, beginning with Karaoke for Kids at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 8. Contact Children’s Coordinator Dr. Elissa Myers at 936-291-5910 for more information, or visit the City of Huntsville web page at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/600/Childrens-Programs.
For athletes or those looking to improve their fitness routine, The General Performance Training facility on University Ave is holding a Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 6. Activities include a 5k and one mile Fun Run beginning at 8 a.m. and a CrossFit Competition. For more event details, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-2-school-bash-tickets-385275107217.
For SHSU Bearkats beginning their fall semester, resident halls open Friday, Aug. 19 and classes begin Monday, Aug. 22. According to Emily Binetti, Associate Director of Marketing and Communications, “Welcoming Bearkats to campus in full force, SHSU is kicking off the fall semester with Welcome Week 2022. Hosted by the Department of Student Activities, Welcome Week offers two full weeks of nonstop free events and experiences for students arriving on campus. The goal of Welcome Week is to foster inclusion and belonging for all students attending SHSU.” For a full list of events and details, visit the Student Activities web page at
https://www.shsu.edu/dept/student-activities/special-events/welcomeweek.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.