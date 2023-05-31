Glen Templeton is As Country As You Wanna Get

Glen Templeton is a Nashville country music star with a tremendous voice. Underneath all that is a humble man who has more than paid his dues. His remarkable ability to channel Conway Twitty is what landed him in the national spotlight, but his own music is what keeps him there. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, Templeton will return to Old Town Theatre with past hits and new music that is marking his rise to national fame.
His blue collar background and down to Earth demeanor comes from humble beginnings. The phrase “Raised on 12 wheels” isn’t just a logo on his merchandise. He was raised by his Memaw in Alabama with many of the same influences shared by people across the South. His music resonates with common people, which is why country music was a natural fit.
“I fell in love with country at a young age,” said Templeton. “My Dad was a Vietnam veteran and hometown hero who sang in gospel quartets and played at VFWs and American Legion Halls. I remember watching people’s faces light up when they saw him. He had the ‘It’ factor, and I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”
Templeton started singing in the church choir as a child, and his choir director knew then that he had a gift. He began writing songs and playing guitar at 14. As he got older, he won music contests all over his hometown of Tuscaloosa. In 2004 he was approached by a local lady with connections in Nashville. A nudge from his father was all it took for him to drop what he was doing and head to the music mecca.
He went into clubs all over town, tipping the band so they would let him sing a few songs. Within a few weeks, he landed a regular gig at the iconic Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge across the alley from the Ryman Theater.
Even though he was playing on a stage the size of a postage stamp, he was one step closer to his dream.
“I loved what I was doing, and I was making a living, but I knew there had to be more,” said Templeton.
He was recruited by Mike Murphy from Cowboys Dance Hall in Arlington. Templeton spent six months in Texas, also performing at locations in Dallas and San Antonio. This took him from playing for several hundred people per week to several thousand each weekend. His song “Bury Me in Texas” is a love note to fans across the Lone Star State for supporting his music from the beginning.
His big break came in 2008 when he was chosen to portray Conway Twitty for a musical tribute tour. Templeton was the standout among thousands of singers who auditioned for the part, which was offered to him by Twitty’s own family. His rendition of “That’s My Job”, and other hits made famous by Twitty are still as close to the original as you can get.
When Templeton sang that song on Fox News for Father’s Day in 2012, the entire nation took notice. He’s spent the last decade promoting his own voice and music, but he still loves to share Twitty’s songs as a gift to audiences who revere the icon as much as he does.
“It struck a match for me. I am still deeply grateful to be synonymous with a man who is arguably the greatest country singer of all time. There will only ever be one Conway, and I’ll always keep that memory alive,” said Templeton.
“It’s become second nature, which allows me to really engage with my audience, and that’s where the beauty is. I love the fellowship of live music.”
When asked to reveal the process that took his career from emulating a legend to building a following for his own original music, the response was “Jump in with both feet”.
“The industry standard in music has always been a moving target,” said Templeton. “You never know which way it’s going. This gives a lot of opportunities to approach it from different angles. It’s a lot for an indie artist to write, record, tour and perform, but playing live can never be replaced by digital streaming.”
He started hitting the charts with “I Could Be the One” with the Capstone Music Group in 2011 and continued with that label for his first self titled EP. Under Black River Entertainment, he recorded his second EP, “Let Her Go”. His single “Ball Cap” hit number one on the Sirius Radio Highway Hot 45 in 2013 and was the top song on Itunes the following year.
He became an independent artist in 2015, slowly building his own empire of freedom and memorable music.
Truly coming into his own sound, he released his first independent album “California” in 2019. The title track is based on one of his father’s recordings, and the album honors his artistic inheritance in a profoundly moving way. Templeton blends the elements of classic country with modern themes and sounds as a way to keep the traditional music that shaped him alive.
In 2020 he released the single “Country as You Wanna Get”, reigniting his fan base and attracting a growing faction of listeners in the city who romanticize life in the country.
This tune is modern honky tonk at its best, crossing the borders of rock and roll with fiddle and steel guitar.
He recently tapped another demographic with “Jesus Was a Country Boy”. The song hit number one on the CDX Southern Gospel Positive Country Chart in March of this year.
Templeton fuels his continuing rise to fame with gratitude, which he shows on the Coastal Cowboy Facebook page in a video where he thanks radio stations in Montana and Georgia for their support.
The full range of his talent comes together in the song “My Favorite”, which will be released on all streaming platforms on June 16. It’s a timeless love song that we’ll likely be hearing for decades to come.
Learn more about the artist and his music at https://www.glen-templeton.com/. Purchase tickets to the June 3 show at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html .
