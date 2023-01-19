The Walker County Commissioners Court met in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and approved Troops #103112 and #103016 to sell cookies on the Courthouse sidewalks for the weekends, Feb. 18 through March 26.
“There are a total of 10 Girl Scout Troops in the area. And they have identified numerous other locations that allow the troops to sell cookies,” Troop Leader Heather Arlt said.
Commissioner Kuykendall said, “historically they have limited approval to one weekend at a time. I don’t disapprove the request, but that is what has happened in the past.” After some discussion, each Troop was given three weeks each to sell cookies. The agenda item was approved with a motion from Commissioner Daugette and seconded by Kuykendall. Commission Ronnie White was not in attendance.
The consent agenda was approved by commissioners. The Statutory Agenda included continued discussion of the Storm Shelter. Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Sherri Pegoda and Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis via zoom, sought clarification on the issues of insurance, and if they will be required for the approved agencies to obtain the $1 million General Liability coverage and remove the requirement for security, now that alcohol can no longer be served.
Daugette recommended that “the staff send a letter to all the approved agencies and have them respond with concerns.”
A motion by County Judge Christian made the changes and updates to the Storm Shelter policies effective Jan. 17. The court approved the Purchasing Department to use Master Cooperative between the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas and Walker County per the recommendation of Purchasing Agent Charlsa Dearwester.
“The cooperative provides state pricing, and gives the department another option when seeking the best price,” Dearwester said.
Dearwester also sought action on the purchase of replacement cameras for the Storm Shelter, which was approved. The court agreed to establish a working committee to determine the viability of transferring old and new building plans to a digital format.
Commissioner Kuykendall discussed his agenda item, Resolution 2023-33, “Additional Measures to Secure the Border,” is a symbolic effort to support this policy. “Several other counties have put this issue on the agenda in support of Title 42 funding,” said Kuykendall. “I know it has no authority but I thought we should do it.”
The court approved the resolution.
CBS news reports a pandemic-era measure known as Title 42 that allowed the U.S. to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants on public health grounds has become the latest flashpoint in a contentious national debate over how officials should process those arriving along the southern border.
After defending it for over a year, the Biden administration sought to end Title 42 in the Spring 2022, pointing to the improving pandemic environment and drop in coronavirus infections, but a coalition of Republican-led states convinced a federal court to block the policy’s termination on procedural grounds.
In November, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., declared Title 42 illegal, saying the government had not sufficiently explained the public health justification for the measure or considered its impact on asylum-seekers.
But the same group of Republican-led states that managed to halt Title 42’s termination in the spring of 2022 convinced the Supreme Court in December to delay the policy’s end once again until the justices decide whether the states should be allowed to defend the expulsions in court.
Commission Daugette ask the court to pass five agenda items, until Commissioner White can attend and provide input.
A special session was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Steve Lucher was appointed to the ESD #1 Board. Commissioner Daugette was appointed to the Board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. David Thornberry was appointed Walker County Director on the Bluebonnet Groundwater Conservation District Board.
The court transitioned to a workshop led by the the Planning and Development Department and Andy Isbell to discuss the policy for acceptance of road for county maintenance.
The next Commissioner Court meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in Rm 104, Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave. Huntsville.
