You’ve asked and they’ve delivered – Girl Scout cookies are back.
The Girl Scout cookie season picked up in full swing this month, with a new cookie that’s the talk of the town.
Adventurefuls made their debut this season as a tasty play off of a brownie with caramel cream and a hint of sea salt.
“The new cookie is delicious, it tastes kind of like coffee, which will get you awake in the morning,” said Maddie Wheeler, a junior in Troop 103033, though she notes that she’s “tasted coffee a million times” and doesn’t really like it.
However, the consensus for Troop 13033 is that Peanut Butter Patties are still the supreme cookie of preference.
There’s a few new girls in Troop 103033 and as a troop that picked up in the midst of the pandemic, they’re all excited to learn together and experience running their own businesses, through hands-on lessons of entrepreneurship and money management.
“Me any my daughter, we kind of started Girl Scouts last year right in the middle of cookie season, so we got a little taste of it, but we didn’t get to participate in the beginning, we were able to sign up for one cookie booth because that’s all that was left when we joined. So we’re excited to get in there in full swing and experience it from beginning to end,” said Davison-Brace, co-cookie manager and treasurer with Troop 103033.
Last year, junior Kaeli Swallow only did “walk abouts” through her neighborhood and “mommy daughter days,” hosting a private booth with her mother instead of the whole troop. Swallow sold 600 boxes of cookies and this year, she’s hoping to sell more.
Girl Scouts have struggled with their cookie sales throughout the pandemic due to restrictions to selling in person. However, it’s forced them to adapt and has opened a new era of virtual selling through a new app that was kick started last year, allowing them to receive orders virtually.
“It actually works out well for us, personally, because we have family in different states and they want to support Cali, so I can just send them a link and they can do it,” Davison-Brace said.
It’s a long overdue move for Girl Scouts, giving the girls experience in the growing market of virtual sales and marketing.
“We still want in-person sales to be an important part of Girl Scouts,” Davison-Brace said. “But because the times have changed, they’re able to go in there and do things virtually because that’s just where we’re at regardless of whether we can get back to normal or not, I think that’s going to be a part of our new normal.”
While many Girl Scout troops have been struggling with cookie shortages across the nation, Davison-Brace notes that Huntsville has been unaffected. For this year’s cookie sales, Cali Brace is thinking with her stomach and notes that she is mostly looking forward to eating her cookies, while Wheeler is looking forward to giving back to the community with the funds they raise.
Each troop receives a percentage of their cookie sales, using the money to fund activities like learning journeys as they make the transition to junior cadets and badge work, as we'll as camping trips and outdoor activities. However, a portion of their cut is also budgeted to give back to the community.
Over Christmas, the girls adopted a six-person family from SAAFE House and contributed a portion of the funds to support them. Each girl was assigned a specific family member with a list of items to shop for, as well as a budget to keep in mind.
“They had to go and purchase the items that they wanted and needed, so it helped them understand that you might want something, but you also need this, so it was nice to see them at this age wrapping their head around it, which was really rewarding for me,” Davison-Brace said.
“They all knew and understood that all of your hard work that you put out throughout the year, all of your cookie sales, all of this stuff, not only are we going to go do some fun things, but your money is also going towards helping other people in your community,” Davison-Brace said.
Girl Scouts Juniors Troop 103033 will be hosting cookie booths at Walmart, Arnaud’s Food Park, Prosperity Bank and Brookshire Brothers.
For a full list of booth locations, visit www.girlscouts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.