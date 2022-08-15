On August 27, 1872, twenty five acres of land was purchased by Cynthia Bashful, Mattie Bashful, and Alberta Bashful. Five generations that represent the Bashful family gathered to celebrate the renaming of the road that runs through their land on Saturday, August 13. The road that connects FM 1375 to East Front Street in New Waverly, formerly known as Gourd Creek was renamed Ruby’s Way in honor of Ruby Gilliam, daughter of Mattie George Bashful.
“When we look at Ruby’s Way, it is incumbent on us to think about what she taught us; to love each other and to stick together. Ask yourself what Ruby would do, what Ruby’s way would be,” said Kenneth Gilliam. His speech included readings from Philippians Chapter 4 and a blessing for the family. A live saxophone tribute followed.
“We are so happy to have the road renamed after my mother today,” said New Waverly Councilwoman Cynthia Vance. New Waverly Mayor Nathaniel Jame officiated the ribbon cutting, officially renaming the road Ruby’s Way. He gave praise to Vance for her work on behalf of the city.
“I could not do without her. She is a blessing. She brings a lot to the table with her ideas. She can be very serious and she keeps me straight. I need that. I want to be just like her. She made all this possible. This is an honor and a privilege,” said James.
Ruby Lee Alexander was born to Ike Alexander and Mattie George Bashful Alexander. Ruby Lee married Thomas Vivian Gilliam in 1944 and they had six children: Thomas Marion Gilliam, Cynthia Jean Vance, Judy Gail Gilliam Lundy-Cox, Jurrell Gilliam, Dwight Gilliam, and Patricia Gilliam Sykes. These children gave Ruby dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who carry on her legacy and honor her name.
Ruby Gilliam’s family home still stands at the corner of Front Street and Ruby’s Way. The home of Gilliam’s daughter Cynthia Vance stands at the other end of the road where Ruby’s Way meets FM 1375. Both intersections were renamed with new signs by members of the New Waverly Public Works Department, who both expressed their respect for the family. Councilman Ralph Bales also attended the event.
“I’ve been here for 30 years. This is a great family that has always been a great contributor to this community,” said Bales. The City of New Waverly was established in 1873. The women of the Bashful family purchased the land from the Houston and Great Northern Railroad Company in 1872 and now includes roughly 12 acres. Mattie Bashful Alexander had 13 children whose descendants celebrate 150 years of land ownership in Walker County.
The family extends their thanks to Mayor Nathaniel James, City Council members Michael Lucas, Ralph Bates, Ignatius Slott, and Lisa Koonce, as well as City Secretary Rosemary Bartee, Steve Widner and Kathie Chumley.
