Gibeaut named chairman of International Tube Association

A Huntsville resident has been elected chairman of the board of directors for an organization that is the sole globally active membership association for the tube and pipe industries.
Donald Gibeaut was elected chairman of the North American Management Board of Directors (NAMB) for the International Tube Association (ITA).
Gibeaut manages the global tubular products division for Ajax TOCCO.
“His passion is to promote the tubular industry, including heat treat, quench and temper lines, Emmedi welders, coating systems and all other associated tubular processing products,” Ajax TOCCO officials said in a release. “We’re confident that Don’s influence and participation as chairman of the ITA Board of North America will help the tube and pipe industry continue to develop and excel.”
As a technical and market information platform, the ITA offers a unique range of benefits, services and events to promote new technology and growth within the industry. Individuals and companies in more than 70 countries along with hundreds of individuals worldwide are among the members of the ITA.
Ajax TOCCO Magnethermic®, a subsidiary of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., designs and manufactures induction heating and melting equipment for various industries and applications throughout the world. In addition, the company provides a range of services including laboratory process development, preventive maintenance, equipment repair, parts, coil repair facilitiesa and installation services through its locations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
