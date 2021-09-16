German exchange students finds temporary home in Huntsville

Huntsville High School welcomes foreign exchange students every year from all across the world.
This year, the school has students from Germany, Ukraine, Japan and Spain.
Louisa Langen is from Cologne, Germany, and will stay in the United States for 10 months. Louisa’s trip to America has had little to no complications, after wanting to visit a foreign country for years.
“I first heard about going to a foreign country when I was in sixth grade and I always wanted to do that, to experience high school, the people and the culture,” Langen said. “When I was in eighth grade, I talked to my parents about it and we went to a meeting where different organizations come together and explain what you can do, and in April my parents told me I was chosen by a family in Texas.”
Influenced by how modern high school is portrayed in movies, Huntsville High was just as Langen expected in most ways.
“I like it here. It’s like how I imagined. When you come here you realize it’s exactly as you imagine, the only thing that’s not is that we don't use the lockers,” she said.
However, when it comes to the school itself, with scheduling and education, there are some differences.
“The school is completely different. For example, in Germany, the teachers don’t have their own classrooms, the teacher and students both move,” Langen added. “When you're in 5th to 9th grade, teachers move and there’s a specific group of children in the class together and they have all their lessons in one classroom, and then in 10th to 12th grade everyone moves, including the teachers.”
The differences in schooling in America versus Germany don’t stop there. In America, students play sports and do other extracurriculars within the school, while Germany does not.
“Football, baseball, lacrosse, and cross country don't exist in Germany. The national sport in Germany is soccer and we don't have high school teams,” Langen said. “If you play an instrument or do sports, you do it in the evening. They have nothing to do with your school, it’s like a club where anyone can participate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.