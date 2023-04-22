General Sam Houston Day reimagined with new event

Derrick Birdsall and the Sam Houston Memorial Museum & Republic of Texas Presidential Library staff have reimagined the annual Folk Festival to honor one of the most influential people in Texas history. They’ve gathered interpreters and reenactors from across the state to provide visitors with an authentic and interactive experience. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday, April 29, the public is invited to celebrate General Sam Houston Day.
Beginning as the East Texas Folk Festival in 1988, the event was created as a fundraiser to aid the museum itself. By the early 90s it was named the General Sam Houston Folk Festival and hosted thousands of school children on opening day, and thousands more locals the remainder of the weekend.
Over time, it became more of a retail vendor event than a celebration of history. Since the pandemic forced an interruption to the festival and TDC labor is now limited, this was a good opportunity to take it back to its original roots.
“General Sam Houston Day will reflect what the museum does well,” said Birdsall, director of the Museum.
The event has been carefully tailored by evaluating each interpreter’s skills and knowledge of their craft. Josh Rachita, a former employee of the museum and current blacksmith at Colonial Williamsburg will be firing up the bellows for demonstrations. Curator of Exhibits Jude Routh has recreated an authentic mercantile in the Farris Cabin to replicate the family store where Sam Houston worked as a young man.
Shanlie Whittington of Silhouettes and Such in Alabama will hand cut silhouettes for guests willing to sit for this historical substitute for portraits. Calligraphy and 19th century cursive will be featured, as well as interpretations of 1830s medicine, which was crucial to Houston’s recovery from the wounds of war.
One of the most popular demonstrations during spring break was horse drawn wagon rides around the museum grounds. Birdsall engaged the folks at Iron Horse Guest Ranch in Plantersville to return for this event, offering guests the experience of travel in the 1800s. There will also be a Sutler Wagon on display that would have followed soldiers with commissary supplies on their journeys.
The event will include period music from the Celtaire String Band. Mel and Betty Peters will perform historical vignettes that provide the perfect accompaniment for 19th century dance. Former museum volunteer Rebecca Quattrini will be teaching the waltz, once thought to be scandalous for its close embrace and rapid turning movements. More interactive fun can be had by joining Chandler Wahrmund of the Fanthorpe Inn Historic Site for a game of faro, a gambling game using cards, in the Bear Bend Cabin. Sam Houston was known to visit the historic inn in Anderson while traveling between Huntsville and Washington on the Brazos. Based on what is known about his favorite pastimes, it’s very likely that he took part in this fast paced precursor to poker which has proven to be a favorite activity for festival visitors in past years.
A duel between Tim Ross and Thomas Manthei will take place in the late morning and afternoon, using flintlock pistol replicas. Using etiquette based “The Code Duello” the pair will reenact the entire ritual denoting the way that men of honor once settled major disputes. Inside the museum, Eliu Santos will be portraying Santa Anna. He will offer a first person interpretation of his time as General of the Mexican Army, which was defeated by Houston in 1836 at the Battle of San Jacinto.
Steamboat House will be the site of several domestic activities such as needlepoint, quilting, spinning and weaving. Guests can create a pin cushion to take home as a keepsake. Curator of Education Nancy Gajan and staff will be preparing food in Eliza’s Kitchen and providing samples for guests. The Delmy Food Booth will offer quesadillas, tacos, pupusas and nachos. The CAT Cafe will feature their version of Margaret Houston’s white cake recipe and corn muffins filled with savory pork, along with their signature heirloom pastries and bread.
Historically accurate costumes are one of the many details that bring this piece of history to life. The clothing has been created by staff and acquired from reputable vendors who base the costumes on period paintings and historical knowledge of available materials.
“I am very proud of how much our costuming has improved,” said Birdsall. “It’s as accurate as we can get in 2023.” He invited pivotal members of the Texas Historical Commission to dress the part as they give presentations about the armed forces before and after the Texas Revolution.
Scott McMahon, manager of the Historical Site at Goliad will offer an account of who Sam Houston was in the War of 1812. Kevin Malcolm, manager of the Historical Site at Ft. McKavett will follow with a discussion of what the army was like in the 1850s. Wade Dillon, manager of the Freeport Historical Museum will talk about the Texas Navy during the time of the Republic.
For the full effect of the battles that shaped Texas, the Cane Island Reenactors will exhibit a line of volley fire from muskets. This group has been part of the festival since its beginning and will also provide demonstrations on fire starting and bullet making at their authentic campsite. The Heritage Brass Band from DFW will have three reenactments of a fife and drum corps, providing the snare drum beats used to boost morale and relay the commander’s orders.
The day would not be complete without cannon fire, which will be provided by the Sons of the Republic of Texas. They will answer questions about the canon “Rolling Thunder” which will be fired at scheduled intervals throughout the day.
“I’m so happy that the Folk Festival lives on in this way,” said Scotty Cherryholmes, who was involved in marketing the former event for many years. “To remind people that Huntsville is the home of Sam Houston, the man. There would be no Texas without Sam Houston.”
For more information about the event, located at 1836 Sam Houston Ave, visit http://samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com/events/index.html.
