The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.70 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 10 cents less than this day last week and is 78 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.94 while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.32 per gallon.
Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.81 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.97, which is 10 cents less compared to this day last week and 72 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
All Texas cities surveyed by AAA now have regular unleaded price averages below $2 per gallon. The statewide gas price average, $1.70 per gallon for regular unleaded, has not been this low since January 2016. The national gas price average also dropped below $2.00 per gallon for the first time since 2016.
AAA expects gas prices to push cheaper by at least another quarter in April. The decline is due to COVID-19's chilling effect on the global economy and the crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Crude has plummeted to around $20 a barrel – a closing price not seen since 2002. For the last 52 weeks, crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) has averaged $56/barrel.
“Until crude oil prices and gasoline demand increase, cheaper gas prices are likely here for the foreseeable future,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Today, motorists can find gas for $1.99 or less at 68% of gas stations across the country. AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping as cheap crude combines with the realities of people staying home and less demand for gas.”
COVID-19 is not impacting the U.S. gasoline supply. The U.S. has an unusual amount of winter-blend gasoline still available for this time of year. This caused the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to extend the sale of winter-blend past the May 1 deadline to May 20. The agency said they would continue to monitor and may extend the waiver again.
