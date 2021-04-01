The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.61 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than on this day last week and is 88 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.95 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.44 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.64 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is the same price when compared to this day last week and 87 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
For the second week in a row the statewide gas price average decreased. The falling price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasolineis likely due to crude oil prices falling slightly, an increase in regional refinery utilization along with a rise in regional gasoline supplies. U.S. demand for gasoline did jump week-to-week, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.
“Gas prices have declined slightly as crude oil prices have slid over the past few weeks in addition to an increase in gasoline supplies and refinery output,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Retail gas prices are still much higher than this same time last year and may fluctuate as demand across the U.S. has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels.”
