Gamer’s Grove, a family owned game shop operating in Huntsville for the last ten years, is joining gamers across North America for Free RPG Day. Free RPG Day is an international event that gives the publishers of role playing games the opportunity to showcase new adventures and materials at game shops around the world. On June 25th, Gamer’s Grove will host six different groups offering one day adventures to try out games that go far beyond Dungeons and Dragons.
They will also be giving away free materials such as one shot adventures, paint sets and dice to give gamers the full experience of each new offering. Materials are from games including Starfinder, Iron Kingdoms, Dungeon Crawl Classics, Epic Encounters, and Cyber Punk will be part of an all day free giveaway. One day adventures from Star Wars: The Role Playing Game, Junior Brave’s Survival Guide, Starfinder: Skitter Home, Call of Cthulhu, Root, and Kids on Brooms will begin at 2 p.m.
Gamer’s Grove is a game shop that offers the public a space to play a wide range of games, free of charge. They have an extensive board game library, a chess set, and a lounge area with a big screen television for visitors to bring their own electronic gaming system and games. Table game tournaments happen every day.
The shop is most well known to local gamers for Magic: The Gathering. Card trading games such as Pokemon are also popular. For serious enthusiasts they sell trading cards, and accessories for Warhammer, Battle Tech, and Star Wars Legion. They have a terrain table for Warhammer. But gamers have to bring their own army. Models and paint sets are available to build and personalize legions.
Their retail section also includes a wide selection of board games for kids five years and up. The free board game library allows visitors to try the games before they buy. All ages are welcome, and kids under 14 require an adult to be present. Games from Disney and other popular movies are available in the store. There is plenty of table space for groups, and drinks an snacks are allowed.
Many games in the shop include educational elements for both kids and adults. Wingspan is a game that teaches about birds. Trap Words promotes spelling and comprehension. Kabuki is a game of observation and memory that uses small masks in a theater scenario where the goal is to avoid giving any actor the same mask twice.
“My personal favorite is Ticket to Ride,” said Chelsea Bollinger. Her father Todd Graham owns the store, and they have been playing games together since she was small child. Ticket to Ride is a destination game that emulates a train trip across the U.S., which helps players learn geography. Trying new games is a big part of working at the shop for Bollinger.
“I play a lot of games with my husband. We just tried Wavelength and we really like it,” said Bollinger. Originally a board game, there is now a free phone app to download and play. Additional content is affordable, and gaming reviews say it’s one of the best party games currently on the market.
Gamer’s Grove has been in this location since 2017. Owner Todd Graham is a gamer and collector that wanted to offer something different to the community. For more information about the shop, visit their website at https://gamersgrove.com/. To learn more about Free RPG Day, visit https://www.freerpgday.com/gamers/. Gamer’s Grove is located at 1212 14th Street, next to the Huntsville Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.