As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Game Preserve Fire in Walker County had consumed 4,428 acres of predominately forest land and was 70 percent contained. The fire has not grown in size. There are currently 213 counties with burn bans in place, including Walker County.
The Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS) turned over command of the fire to the Florida Forest Service Incident Management Team Saturday, Sept. 2.
By Sunday morning, the Incident Management (RED) Team had boots on the ground, according to Daniel Patterson, TFS Public Information Officer (PIO).
“This team was already in East Texas to assist with fires,” Patterson said. “The transition is to allow them to attack the fire that requires a higher level of complexity. They are specifically trained for this job.”
Lela Braunsch, the Red Team PIO, said Monday morning, that the fire was 60 percent contained.
The current fire behaviour is fuel driven.
“The transition has happened smoothly with our team,” Braunsch said. “Everyone has been working very hard to close the fire line. We will back burn approximately 30 acres to prevent the fire from crossing a creek that our equipment cannot cross.”
She added that the creek is located south of the Cedar Ridge community.
“I am very pleased with how this attack is going. We have 110 personnel on site, both locally and outside teams,” Braunsch said. “Not only that, but the community has been so good to us. It is overwhelming the generosity I have seen. It is so nice to have that.”
On Labor Day, fire managers conducted a tactical firing operation on the western side of the fire. The firing was done to help secure containment lines on the edge of the fire where heavy equipment has not been able to access due to a creek. Firefighters want to ensure that the fire does not move beyond the current containment lines, especially with elevated fire weather conditions later Sunday.
While the forecast Monday did include a slight chance of rain, Braunsch said any amount of rain would be helpful with the smoldering of the fire.
“That is what local residents are see now — smoldering,” Braunsch said. She added that all homes and roads are accessible and open.
“There were no homes lost in this fire. But we would appreciate it if the public would stay out of the area unless you live here,” Braunsch said. “That request is made out of situational awareness. Drivers just don’t understand that the trees are still falling. Please be cautious and be smart.”
Low relative humidity values and extended drought have left fuel moistures in critical levels and continued moderate fire behavior is expected over the next few days
TFS is currently at a Level 4 Wildland Fire Preparedness Level. On Sunday, TFS responded to seven new requests for assistance on wildfires that burned 44 acres across the state.
An approaching upper level low and frontal boundary will push a wedge of warm and very dry air into the Rolling Plains, Cross Timbers, and Hill Country Monday. The pre-frontal conditions will bring elevated to critical fire weather to these areas where critically dry fuels are already in place. Any fires that establish in Brush/Grass or Oak/Juniper fuels will be very resistant to control. Moisture continues to increase into East and Central Texas the first part of the week. The dry fuels in these areas will support ignitions, but increased moisture and cloud cover will reduce the resistance of control for any fires that do occur.
A Fuels and Fire Behavior Advisory, effective Aug. 31, has been issued for portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and far west Florida.
Crabbs Praire Assistant Fire Chief John French said Saturday that crews had been working nonstop since the first call for service around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The fire began on Lost Indian Camp Road off of FM 247. Officials quickly closed FM 247 from Pinedale to FM 2989 Friday as evacuations within three miles of the fire started taking place.
At one point, the fire jumped FM 247 moving toward Interstate 45. At that point, the rest area was evacuated. By 7 p.m., the fire had consumed the first 1,000 acres and was only 5 percent contained. Interstate 45 north and south were stopped from mile marker 118 to Spur 67 in Madison County.
“The fire was big. The Forest Service took command and we were all assigned to spot fires and catch outs,” French said. “We were going to the line and making sure that it didn’t spread. We made sure that all structures were protected, if they were homes.”
French explained that there were several deer camps in the area, but the focus of the firefighters was real property and to his best understanding, zero homes were lost.
“A fire tends to slow after dark usually because the humidity is about 78 percent,” French said. “This was just an aggressive fire that continued to burn until about 2 a.m. Saturday morning.”
French listed the departments he could remember responding Friday to include: all Walker County units, Bedias, Madison, Midway, Montgomery, North Montgomery County, Trinity, Lovelady and Weldon. Willis covered the city of Huntsville while HFD was on scene.
Patterson said Saturday that crews needed the relief from the Florida team to allow departments to return home and recuperate.
Heavy aircraft and helicopters have been attacking the fire, drawing water from area lakes and ponds. Braunsch said there has been planes dropping retardant as well, which is seen as a red dust.
