Huntsville/Walker County Chamber holds 88th Annual Gala Saturday
The Chamber Gala, presented by Wiesner of Huntsville, featured all the glam and glitz of the Great Gatsby Saturday night as the Board made their official changing of the guard. Stephanie Pitts, 2022 Chairwoman of the Chamber Board, handed over the reins - aka gavel - to 2023 Chairman Clint McLaren.
The event was the 88th annual Gala held by the Chamber, organized by a special committee of chamber members, staff and volunteers in the Sam Houston State University’s Lowman Student Center.
“I wondered if I was up to the task this year,” Pitts said. “I am so glad I did not miss this opportunity. I have had the privilege to work alongside some amazing people.”
Retiring board members were also recognized, including Dr. Kristy Vienne, Brenda Hooker, Vicki McKenzie and Frank Olivares.
McLaren assumed his role as Chairman taking the stage.
“This year, I will wok to promote and educate businesses for the continued success throughout Walker County,” McLaren said. “I want to first thank God, and right behind him is my wife, Laurie. Without her love, support and correction through the past 30 years of marriage, I would never be able to see my dreams. My mom and dad, what can I say? Your complete and unconditional love is undeserving but ever so appreciated.”
He thanked his friends that have kept him humble and on track as a sounding board, as well as many others that have loved and supported him.
“I look forward to all that 2023 brings for each of us at the Chamber,” McLaren said.
McLaren told Pitts she had done an outstanding job this past year and no amount of thank you was enough for her leadership. Pitts was given a commemorate gavel from the Chamber and a commemorative gavel from Rep. Ernest Bailes.
Pitts said she is confident with McLaren’s impressive leadership background that the Chamber will continue to grow and prosper.
“I will do my best to continue the tradition of leadership that you and all the past chairs have exemplified. Again, thank you for this amazing honor,” McLaren said.
“Next year is going to be a blast. The staff is the true backbone to what the Chamber does.”
The new Chamber Board Members were also announced Saturday evening. The new board members include Melissa Bochat with Entergy Texas, Kaye Boehning with Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Schools, Garrick Long with The Color Bar Tanning Salon, Benjamin Sessions with Zinc Point Manufacturing, David Taylor with Iron Bothers Metals, LP, Toi Williamson with Walker County Federal Credit Union, and Amanda Withers with Sam Houston State University.
Look for more coverage of the Gala in the Thursday edition of the The Item.
