Gail Ryder is a Texas bred talent who performed locally in the 80’s and has reemerged to shape the Huntsville music scene. She is driven to perform, moving from solo singer to open mic host, and attracting a following that landed recent gigs at the downtown Crawfish Festival and Chilly at the Lodge.
On April 22, she will christen the new stage at Rather Park at 13th and University Avenue.
On May 4, she will perform at Sundown at Sam’s on the Sam Houston Memorial Museum grounds.
Ryder’s voice is powerful, with a style and lyrics that are all her own. As a songwriter, she has been looking to her past for things she missed writing about at the time. She spent 20 years as an educator and full time Mom. Now that she and her husband are retired, she has plenty of time to reflect. Her new song “Hiding” is a tribute to expressing herself without the filters she had to use in her past life as a teacher.
“When I taught school, I was more emotionally closed off. That was really because I cared so much,” said Ryder. “I’m not hiding who I am anymore. I think that people can be whatever they want to be, and that can be different people throughout life. I have always been a musician.”
She’s also a genuine person who values her friends. Two of those are Audy Armentor and Shannon Maisel, known as the Rough Ryders when they play with Ryder as a trio. Since her debut at the local open mic that began at Sam’s Table, they have become a tight knit crew that includes Taylor Court and Miguel Marroquin. When Ryder speaks about her fellow performers, you can tell she’s become the maternal figure of the group. She brags about them in the same way a mother would.
“They are true musicians. Their craft is their instruments. I can play guitar, but these guys are multi-talented. They were born with that ability,” said Ryder.
Their kinship has formed a symbiotic unit since Ryder started hosting the open mic at Ranch Hill Saloon. They trade off playing lead guitar and step in with vocals and other instruments based on what they feel the song requires.
The result is something new every time they play together, even when they cover songs from popular artists.
“It’s been the greatest time of my life,” said Ryder. “They let us play whatever we like. We drew in new musicians and new fans.”
Ranch Hill recently closed, leaving Ryder and her friends without a regular venue. They are actively seeking new locations to continue nurturing the live music scene they have been building over the last year. Part of that is writing new songs.
At 60, she is an open book who doesn’t shy away from difficult themes.
Drawing from the experience of a close friend living with a verbally abusive partner, she is developing a song called “I Still Bleed”. It’s about the numbness that develops when we feel no one is listening. Ryder’s emotions are at the surface, telling stories about life that listeners can relate to.
“My music is my freedom. I say what I want to say in a way no one can deny,” said Ryder.
When she learned that two people she had close relationships with at different points in her younger years had both passed away, she processed those feelings by writing a song called
“Two Dead Lovers’’. It digs into her hindsight and reasoning about why she met those individuals and how they shaped her as a person.
“When you lose someone, you have to pick up the pieces and start over. You have to find yourself again,” said Ryder.
Even while exploring grief driven subjects in her music, Ryder maintains a wicked sense of humor and a hearty laugh. She pokes fun at everything as an equalizer to the deep level of her sentiments.
Her music includes soulful ballads about raising her family and loving memories of her parents.
Each of her songs is a snapshot of raw self realization.
Ryder is also looking to the future for motivation and inspiration. She’s still a teacher at heart, using her music to inspire the next generation.
Ryder recently took part in a poetry reading at the Coldspring Public Library, playing some of her songs to encourage kids to write about their feelings. It’s all about making music that brings people together.
“People identify with my music,” said Ryder. “As individuals, we all have a truth to express. Music is a universal language that connects all walks of life and transcends all cultural boundaries. If you see me on the street, you don’t know anything about me. But if you hear me perform, I may be singing about your life. We’re connected through those stories.”
To listen to the artist, find her music on Soundcloud and subscribe to her Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@gailrydermusic5875.
For more on the Sundown at Sam’s Spring Music Series visit http://www.samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com/events/sundown-at-sams.
