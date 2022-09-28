NEW WAVERLY – Final plans are in the works for an Oct. 1 fun and fundraising event designed to make seed money that will go toward rehabilitation of 43 miles of multi-use trails in the Sam Houston National Forest.
According to organizers, the event will feature a raffle for a $2,000 gift card, a motorized (cycles,
four-wheelers, etc.) swap meet, a benefit barbecue, silent and live auctions, and vendor booths.
The event, set to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 101 Dana Drive in New Waverly, is sponsored by the Sam Houston Trails Coalition (SHTC).
Swap meet set-up is set for 9 a.m.; booths, raffle and barbecue tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.; lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.; a live auction will begin at 1 with the gift card raffle at 1:30 p.m. Silent auction bidding will end at 2 p.m., and the event closes at 3 p.m.
“The coalition will use all proceeds from this event for working capital and out-of-pocket expenses – seed money – on the national forest’s Multi-Use Trail Grant,” Jeff Raymer, vice president and director of the motorized section of the SHTC, said.
Raymer explained the SHTC was awarded two federal Recreational Trail Program (RTP) grants
totaling $1 million. The proceeds of the grants are to be used to rehabilitate about 43 miles of Multi-Use Trails, those national forest trails used by motor and equestrian patrons.
The grant awardee – the SHTC – funds the upfront costs for contractors, materials, and other services.
Each calendar quarter, when work is completed, the SHTC requests reimbursement from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, who uses RTP proceeds to pay the coalition back, a process that takes 45 to 60 days, he said.
“In short,” Raymer said, “the work is done, the reimbursement is submitted, the check is cut, and the process repeats, until all grant obligations are fulfilled.”
The Oct. 1 event is designed to raise the first flight of RTP grant seed money.
As of the last week of September, sponsors for the event include Cycle Shack North, who is donating a $2,000 gift card, Wild West Motoplex, Big Country Motorsports, Cycle Gear, Honda of Houston, Able’s Ammo, REI, the Golden Oak Winery, and Luxe Renovation.
Further information, raffle ticket sales and RSVP buttons are available by visiting www.samhoustontrails.com.
