Domestic violence and sexual assault impact millions of people each year.
Luckily, Huntsville has an option for safe shelter
The Sexual Assault and Abuse Free Environment House began providing services in Huntsville in 1984. Since then, SAAFE House has expanded its services to four counties, hosting two non-disclosed crisis shelters, which serve 1,200 clients yearly.
The organization is committed to empowering victims of family violence and sexual assault by providing individualized immediate, free and confidential services with a goal of preventing family violence and sexual assault by educating the community.
“SAAFE House started as a volunteer organization and has continued to grow to fill the needs of victims of sexual assault and domestic violence,” client services director Alexis Anderson said. “There was and still is a problem locally and in most communities and we want to ensure victims have a place to turn to.”
In Walker County there are nearly 75 sexual assaults each year, according to local law enforcement agencies. However, national statistics show that 80 percent of sexual assaults are never reported. If a crime occurs, SAAFE House offers free and confidential services to any victim of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse, and encourages victims to reach out for help.
“We have close partnerships with the police, hospitals and the university to ensure victims always have an advocate,” Anderson added. “We provide crisis intervention, shelter and accompaniment to victims and work to help them better their situation and lives.”
Among the programs offered at SAAFE House are crisis intervention and advocacy services, basic living essentials and individual and group counseling. The program also offers personal accompaniment for legal, hospital and law enforcement needs, transportation, skills assistance and emotional support service. Support services for significant others and a 24-hour on-call system to assist with meeting clients’ needs are also available. The process is client-centered, with individualized care based on the needs of each client.
“One of our most important resources is individual support by working with the victims to build an action plan,” Anderson said. “We want to instill confidence that may have been taken and show the victims that they have worth.”
Along with client services SAAFE House also provides education and prevention programs throughout the community and numerous volunteer opportunities for others to be involved in education and prevention programs.
“We have a very rigorous process for those who want to volunteer, but those who do are very passionate and love to give back,” community relations director Dena Scott said. “We also hold many fundraisers throughout the year at our various locations. They are very important because we are a nonprofit. They are also a great way to give back and fun for the community.”
SAAFE House will be holding its second annual barbecue brown bag lunch Friday. The lunch includes a chopped beef sandwich, chips, a cookie and a drink for $7. To place an order, contact Dena at 936-291-3529 or crd@saafehouse.org. Order forms can be found at www.saafehouse.org/events, with orders needed by Wednesday at 2 p.m.
SAAFE House is located at 1426 Sam Houston Ave., with offices open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Elite Repeat Resale Shop is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, with all proceeds benefiting SAAFE House.
