FUMC hosts Park Pride Celebration Day

The rain and storms in the area did not prevent the more than 200 Mance Park Middle School students, faculty and volunteers from enjoying an active day of celebration at Sam Houston State University Camp on Wednesday (May 10).
First United Methodist Church-Huntsville hosted its annual “Park Pride Celebration” at the camp to honor and recognize members of the school’s Park Pride organization.
Park Pride is dedicated to leadership by example and student membership is by invitation only. Members must have exemplary conduct at school and all school functions and be endeavoring to succeed in the classroom.
“The goals of Park Pride are to identify and recognize those students with the rights and privileges that they have earned and to lift them up as visible, shining examples throughout the school,” according to Josh Campbell, principal of Mance Park Middle School.
“Middle school can be difficult for many students, and learning isn’t easy,” he said. “However, to walk with integrity, character and courage in an effort to improve yourself and others should not go unnoticed. By being a model for others in a middle school setting pays honor to the expectations we have for all our Hornets, and these students have been nominated and verified by their teachers to be just that—model students.
“For that reason alone, we celebrate their accomplishments,” he said.
Among the activities offered to the students at the celebration were ziplining, fishing, soccer, kickball, gaga ball, sand volleyball, swimming, basketball, karaoke, and board games.
Also wildlife presentations and games, a scavenger hunt, nature hike, nails and face painting, arts and crafts, woodcrafts, and silent disco.
Community volunteers provided exhibits, informative demonstrations, and hands-on activities, from Texas Parks and Wildlife, Walker County Beekeepers Association, Trinity River Authority, and the SHSU Natural Sciences and Art Research Center.
Park Pride Celebration is just one of the ways First United Methodist Church partners with Mance Park Middle School. The Mance Park Methodist Partnership was established in 2013 as part of the church’s Adopt-A-School initiative. During the past 10 years, the church and the school have worked together to promote student and teacher recognition, foster participation in events, offer learning opportunities, assist with special needs, and build relationships with students.
“This is an enjoyable partnership as we support the work of administration and staff to support the students,” said Rev. Karen Jones, pastor of FUMC. “Our partnership extends beyond a once a year celebration for students, in that we offer ongoing help in recognizing students who lead with character in the school and community.
“It is wonderful to be able to recognize students making good choices,” she said. “This partnership brings great energy to our congregation. Our members are able to utilize their God-given gifts to serve our neighbors who happen to be young teenagers.”
Judy Freeman is the chair of the First United Methodist Church’s Missions Ministry, which includes the Mance Park Methodist Partnership. In addition to coordinating events throughout the year for the partnership,” she and the FUMC Mission Team work with the church’s Restorative Justice Ministry, support local blood drives, provide hands-on work with disaster relief, and organize fundraisers for various mission opportunities, among other projects.
“MPMS is truly blessed to have our campus PTO and our faith-based partnership to support our staff and students,” said Campbell. “We are very grateful to Ms. Freeman and the FUMC partners. They truly are lifesavers.
“They honor and support our staff and students in various ways throughout the year in ways that we cannot,” he said. “Whether it be school safety window coverings, perfect attendance celebrations, Park Pride acknowledgements, feeding and treating our staff, or providing woven prayer shawls, this group of servant leaders impact our staff and students in positive ways throughout the year.
“Their committed efforts often keep our staff motivated in a timely manner to assist us in the good fight,” he said.
