'Frozen II' stays mostly solid

There was a time not so long ago when, with a few exceptions, Disney animated sequels were relegated to home video releases, kept away from the glory from the big screen in an effort to preserve the unique, sweeping experience that was the original. Disney has proved so averse to big-screen sequels for its animated classics – both new and old – that even sister company Pixar has outpaced them in recent years, giving us no less than three “Toy Story” follow-ups.
But there was no way for the House of Mouse to ignore the monumental success of “Frozen,” the animated epic about an ice queen and her loving sister that quickly rose to become the biggest thing on the planet over the holiday season of 2013. “Frozen” was not just a hit; it was a phenomenon, a massively popular juggernaut of both box office and merchandising, and that meant Disney would be crazy to walk away without a follow-up.
Cut to six years later, and “Frozen II” is finally here, reuniting Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Olaf (Josh Gad), and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) for another magical adventure in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle. So now we get to ask the question: Was it worth it? Was six years of waiting and no small amount of careful planning and structuring from the film’s original creative team enough to deliver a worthy sequel to “Frozen”?
Even if the film didn’t hit the mark, it’s clear from the start that the ambition is there. “Frozen II” reunites original directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee (who also returned to write the screenplay) with original songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who won an Oscar for the original film’s relentless catchy showstopper “Let It Go.” The creative team, with the help of the entire returning original cast, is going for broke with the story this time around, diving headfirst into a narrative that opts to explore that origins of Elsa’s ice powers. You see, a voice has been calling to her from somewhere beyond her kingdom, a voice that seems tied to her kingdom’s past and just might have the answers she seeks. When the voice also brings destruction to Arendelle that threatens the life of everyone there, Elsa decides she has to venture out to find the source of it all. Anna, of course, refuses to let her go alone, and Olaf and Kristoff won’t let Anna go without them. So, the entire original “Frozen” gang ventures out into new territory, searching for a secret that will shake the foundations of everything they think they know about their homeland.
Despite this expansion of mythology, perhaps the best thing “Frozen II” has going for it is that it still feels very much like “Frozen,” thanks to the intact creative team and the cast’s continued comedic and dramatic chemistry. The story unfolds with a sense of practiced ease, like these characters have known each other for years, because in a way they have. The direction and design are confident, sleek, and at times even breathtaking. And then there are the songs, which never quite soar to the level of “Let It Go,” but still manage to keep the “Frozen” sound intact while also pushing into more melodically challenging territory for younger viewers.
There’s plenty in “Frozen II” to dazzle viewers, from a truly breathtaking sequence at the edge of an ocean to the film’s rather inventive climactic moments of discovery of magic, but the magic fades a little bit upon slightly closer inspection. This is still “Frozen,” and therefore still a very fun time at the movies, but the expanded mythos offered here sometimes feels a little too contrived for its own good. There’s a sense that a new set of rules were invented for this world to support a story, rather than a story being invented with a subsequent support structure. It all feels overworked, like a block of ice chipped away until it’s just snow, and no matter how dazzled I was by the film’s many gorgeous visuals and moments of laugh-out-loud character chemistry, it shows. You start to wonder if this film was really necessary beyond the simple commercial appeal, and that’s never a good thing when the audience should be spellbound.
Still, that doesn’t dim the magic as much as it could have in the hands of other filmmakers. The “Frozen” team still have some magic up their sleeves, and they deploy it with style and with heart. “Frozen II’ will delight fans of the original and perhaps even win a few new ones over.
‘Frozen II’ is in theaters November 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.