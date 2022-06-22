A new exhibit will open at Gibbs Powell House and County Museum next month, showcasing the history of what is now known as Old Waverly. The display will be open for public viewing the first week of July, and presented in the History Room. Elements will include pictures and historical accounts of the people and places that shaped New Waverly. Prominent figures like Minnie Fisher Cunningham and James Washington Winters, Sr. will be featured in this exhibit, created by Lee Ann Wiseman.
“I really enjoy learning about the history of Waker County from creating these displays,” said Wiseman. She has served as docent and tour guide for the museum for the last two and a half years.
There is a permanent display at Gibbs Powell on Minnie Fisher Cunningham, but this exhibit will go into deeper detail about her work as a suffragist. Cunningham was the first executive secretary of the League of Women Voters and was pivotal in passing the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.
James Washington Winters Sr. was an 1812 war veteran from Tennessee who arrived in Texas in 1834. He and his family were original settlers of Waverly and fought alongside his sons in the Battle of San Jacinto. The work of Cunningham and Winters was integral to the establishment of Waverly and the evolution of Texas as a part of the Union.
The display will include details on the naming of the original settlement, which was suggested by Colonel F.M. Lewis in remembrance of Sir Walter Scott's Waverley Novels. The impact of the railroad and the movement from Waverly to New Waverly will be chronicled in the exhibit, along with the history of the Waverly Institute for Young Women, founded in 1856.
The contributions of Polish immigrants will also be highlighted. Brought here by Meyer Levi to provide agricultural labor after the Civil War, they established St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in 1869. The history of the church and the impact of their culture will be a focus of the presentation.
“One of the things that makes my work here unique is the amount of history I often learn from our visitors, who come from all over the world,” said Wiseman.
Originally constructed in 1862, Gibbs Powell House is operated and maintained by the Walker County Historical Commission. The building was leased to Walker County as a museum in 1984 and is open to the public for the purpose of educating people about the history of Huntsville and Walker County. Open hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call (936) 295-2914.
