Terrence Bell is a man of service who was born and raised in Huntsville, and recently joined the Huntsville Police Department Chaplains group.
Bell is the pastor of Abundance of Deliverance Church and employed by the City of Huntsville (COH), as one of two Health Inspectors. Bell has worked for the COH for almost six years. He was a high school football coach at Huntsville High School before accepting the inspector position.
The Health Inspectors are required to perform investigative work on environmental health, safety hazards, and violations as well as advises contractors and property owners on steps to take to comply with applicable laws and regulations. They also investigate complaints to verify compliance reviews.
“Because I have a spirit of service, I am able to merge all of my vocations,” said Bell. “I believe my calling and my occupation works hand-in-hand. I’m not just a pastor or servant on Wednesdays and Sundays but that is who I’m called to be everyday. When I conduct an inspection, I have the opportunity to pour into people and give them hope regardless of color and creed. I’ve seen tears of joy from people in this community while conducting an inspection. I’m not just an inspector, but I feel that I’ve been chosen by God to make a difference.”
Health inspectors are responsible for every aspect of food processing and sanitation in this city. They inspect food trucks, day care centers, food marts, universities, schools, hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries, and hospitals.
“We look forward to Bell’s inspection of our restaurant because he teaches us how we can make our food service better for our customers. We care about our patrons and want them to have a good experience,” said Alberto Martinez, Los Pericos Manager.
Local establishments found in violations are given a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) which is a voluntary agreement established with the person-in-charge to attain active managerial control over food-borne illness risk factors that are out of control. The inspector monitors the progress of the CAP and provide follow up inspections to ensure the establishment has corrected all violations.
The Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (PHSCC) had its origins in the system of marine hospitals that originated in 1798. In 1871, they were consolidated into the Marine Hospital Service, and shortly afterwards the position of Surgeon General and the PHSCC were established. Food and health safety has moved through several federal agency to what we have today.
“If I wasn’t a health inspector, I would be a police officer. I’ve always wanted to work for our police department full time,” said Bell. “The reason is I want to help save as many people as I can. I wanted to be an officer that goes to different places within our community and encourage young people to dream again. To restore hope and joy back into our citizens and to show them that no matter your situation, you can make it!”
Bell attended Prairie View A & M University and received Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology.
Health inspectors are required to receive proper training in order to adequately perform their duties. Training includes a combinations of classroom training, field training, standardization, and continuing education.
“I work continuously to become a better health inspector for the City. I attend the annual Texas Environmental Health Association Conference, take courses online and I am a member of the National Environmental Health Association,” said Bell.
“Being the health inspector here in Huntsville has been a blessing. I’ve made great connections for life just by working with different individuals and making their dreams come true. I want to see the health department grow so I can do more on site training within the establishments. While the schools have ‘No Child Left Behind’, the City health department will have ‘No Establishment Left Behind’. I want every establishment in Huntsville to be successful and operate safely.”
The inspectors have a checklist of items that need to be evaluated depending on the location or type of business.
For a permanent restaurant, Bell likes to start with the hand washing sink. If the water is above warm, the employees have been washing their hands.
The other areas for inspections are food temperature control, food preparation, food storage, employee hygiene, facility setup, cleaning & sanitation, pest control and legal (food safety certification, etc).
Bell has the spirit and energy to merge all aspects of his life into one.
“The biggest challenge in my life was starting a church, Abundance of Deliverance in the middle of a pandemic. My spiritual calling was predestined since birth and I have spent the last 17 years, learning, teaching and serving,” Bell said.
Bell is one of the newly selected Huntsville Police Department Chaplains, who provide specialized counseling to officers and their families as needed.
The chaplains also assist officers in notifying families of the death or serious injuries suffered by a loved one. In some cases they are available to stay with the family until church or family support arrives.
Bell is married to his high school sweetheart, Tameka Bell, and they have three young children.
