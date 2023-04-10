Friday takes home big win

Once a year the Walker County Fair Association hosts its annual Fair and Rodeo, giving youth the opportunity to show off their animal management skills.
For senior Sarah Friday, the fair gives her the opportunity to show off a rabbit. Little Darcy, her sisters’ rabbit, took home several honors from the rabbit judging on Tuesday afternoon including Grand Champion meat pen and Friday would also grab the senior showman award.
“It was pretty cool and I was not expecting to win the grand because this is just my second year to be here,” Friday said. “It is definitely a good way to go out and I’ve learned a lot. I am pretty shy in general but I’ve learned how to talk to other people. The adults around here have been very helpful and help you.”
Friday got her start showing rabbits last year where she took home sixth place at the fair, and after what was considered an easy time kept her wanting to show this year.
And that paid off despite some early struggles in year two. Friday and her family had to build a home for the rabbits at their house and that came with some uphill battles.
Friday had to battle the heat with the rabbits and some of them struggled to make it through the
heat but several pulled through to make it to show.
“The first year wasn’t too hard,” Friday said. “This year we had the rabbits at our house and we had to maintain them. We had to figure out how to deal with the heat and save some rabbits. I’ve learned a lot about the body types of rabbits over the last two years.”
Friday also took home the award for senior showmanship, an award given after an interview and the need to study to make things happen.
While like most, Friday put things off until the last minute before studying the night before for the big test.
“It’s pretty cool and it was not what I was expecting,” Friday said. “I did not study for this, which I would not recommend. My sister helped me quite a bit.”
Getting into the journey was a family thing as one day a fellow church member asked if she would help at a rabbitarium and she helped with her brother.
Then she started picking up the shows.
Volunteering there is where she picked up an interest in showing and things took a turn towards showing.
The only downfall is Friday has aged out of the Walker County Fair and will have to travel to the bigger state shows to show rabbits.
“It’s a very easy way to make money,” Friday said. “I might keep doing rabbit shows because they let you show over the age of 18, just not in Walker County.”
As Friday is set to graduate soon, things are still uncertain for her.
But with a passion for motorcycles, showing rabbits is a good way to make some extra funds to fuel her passion.
“I’d like to stay out of debt as much as possible and I’m into motorcycles,” Friday said. “If I want to keep showing I will use it to stay ahead of everything and if I want to go to school I can use the rabbit show money.”
While the shows might be over in Walker County for her, she wants others to not be scared and lose their fear of showing animals in the show.
“Don’t be scared to try it, it’s not that hard,” Friday said. “The people are very nice and it’s quite easy.”
“It is pretty cool because I have never done anything like this before,” Friday said. “It’s neat to see that I can actually do that. It’s a confidence booster.”
The Walker County Fair ends on Saturday, April 8. There will also be the BBQ cookoff over the weekend with the awards scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday to end the fair.
