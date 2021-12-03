NEW WAVERLY — The driver of an 18 wheeler was seriously injured early Friday morning when his truck was involved in a major crash just north of New Waverly.
New Waverly Firefighters and Walker County EMS were dispatched at 5:18 a.m., and soon arrived to find two Fed-Ex trucks and a third big rig rolled over in the southbound lanes of I-45 near the New Waverly exit.
New Waverly Firefighter/EMTs and Walker County EMS stabilized the injured truck driver before he was transported to the hospital.
The crash left the freeway covered with fuel and debris. DPS troopers and tow operators responded to investigate and clear the scene, while TxDOT crews began working to clean the freeway.
All southbound traffic was taken off the freeway at the Park Rd 40 exit and most secondary roads quickly became jammed. Deputies with the Walker County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office worked to keep traffic flowing south through New Waverly.
Due to the amount of fuel and debris on the highway, the cleanup is expected to last until mid-afternoon Friday.
Earlier this week, New Waverly Firefighters and Walker County EMS responded to assist Montgomery County with a series of accidents on I-45 near Willis that left three dead and two injured. Two of the dead have been identified as Trinity residents, while the third has not yet been identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.