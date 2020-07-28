Test Site Flyer 7.29-30.20.jpg

The Walker County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services will be providing free COVID-29 testing Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. 

Registration will be available on-site and symptoms do not have to be present to test. A valid identification will be required at the test site. 

Walker County has tested 1,560 individuals through its eight testing dates at the county fairgrounds. 

Tags