The Walker County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services will be providing free COVID-29 testing Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
Registration will be available on-site and symptoms do not have to be present to test. A valid identification will be required at the test site.
Walker County has tested 1,560 individuals through its eight testing dates at the county fairgrounds.
