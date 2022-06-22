Many people think the Wynne Home Arts Center is a museum. That is partly true. Some people know it has an art gallery with rotating exhibits. But they also offer art classes. Right now, the classes are free of charge and they still have a few spots open through the end of July. From drawing and painting to making pottery and building fairy gardens, there are classes for ages six years and up.
Artist Molly Campbell is just one of the many instructors that teach at the Wynne Home. Her basic drawing class is for ages 14 and up and welcomes any skill level. Her watercolor class focuses on how to control watercolor paint. After drawing basic geometrical shapes, Campbell coaches the class on brush stroke techniques. Both wet on wet and wet on dry applications are practiced to create paintings of flowers, colorful sea creatures, and other subjects of the natural world.
Campbell draws and paints in tandem with the class, and uses a laid back approach so that any student will feel at ease. One student in this summer’s watercolor class shared her thoughts about attending previous lessons.
“I took cermics painting last session. She’s wonderful. I learn something new in every class,” said the student.
Campbell’s approach fosters positive results in a short period of time. She encouraged them not to dwell too long on each shape, but to try to maintain balance with each addition. Within the first few minutes of her class, students had their shapes drawn and were learning how to apply the paint to create different levels of saturation.
Wetting part of the image with clear water first (wet on wet) creates a more opaque effect. Using lighter colored paint first and letting it dry allows the addition of darker colors on top, and gives the image dimension. Leaving the paper dry (wet on dry) before applying the paint results in a deeper and darker hue.
“You don’t have to be an artist to attend classes. No one here is graded on their work. We’re here to have fun,” said Campbell. She emphasizes the process, not perfection.
For folks who would rather play with clay, contact the staff to check availability for a class with Kathy Crowell to create a ceramic plate and learn to glaze. On Sundays from 2-6 p.m., Dakota Dube gives basic instruction to beginners 16 and older in basic clay building techniques. More experienced potters are also welcome to use the studio to work independently during this time.
The Wynne Home is located at 1428 11th Street in Huntsville. For inquiries about class availability, call (936) 291-5424. To see a description of all the classes and to register online, visit their web page at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/980/ClassWorkshop-Registration.
